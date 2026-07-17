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FINANCE

Shein secures nod from Hong Kong listing committee for IPO, sources say

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Shein previously raised prices in the US at the end of April in response to small-parcel tariffs. Photo by REUTERS
Shein previously raised prices in the US at the end of April in response to small-parcel tariffs. Photo by REUTERS

Shein has won approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange listing committee for an IPO, three people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, bringing the fast-fashion retailer closer to its much-awaited stock market debut in the Asian financial hub.

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The IPO would be one of Hong Kong's most closely watched listings in years and a major test of investor appetite for large consumer deals, after Shein's earlier efforts to list in New York and London stalled amid regulatory scrutiny.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Spokespersons for Shein and the Hong Kong stock exchange did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters on the hearing process outcome.

The Hong Kong exchange's listing committee hearing on the Shein IPO was scheduled for Thursday, Reuters reported on Monday, with the company required to answer questions about its operations and finances. 

Once a company has secured the nod from the exchange listing committee after the hearing, it can then proceed with investor roadshows and book-building for the IPO, according to local market rules.

Shein is seeking a valuation of US$40 billion to US$50 billion in its Hong Kong IPO. That's far less than the US$100 billion valuation that media reported it was given in a funding round in 2022, when it first started pursuing a New York listing.

Reuters


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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