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SOCIAL BUZZ

(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash

SOCIAL BUZZ
22 mins ago
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A woman confronted a Mandarin-speaking man at Mong Kok MTR station on Thursday, accusing him of selling counterfeit sneakers and recovering HK$1,600 from an online scam, with the incident captured on video.

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The woman, identified as Ophelia So – a former Miss Exhibition Pageant contestant and singer – was seen gripping the man's arm and filming him, demanding: "Pay me now! This man sells fake sneakers and runs online scams. I'm an artist!" The man repeatedly tried to escape but was held back before eventually agreeing to pay.

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So later posted on social media that the operation was a success. She said her friend had bought sneakers for HK$1,600 on Carousell but never received the goods and could not reach the seller. After the seller switched to a new account, So arranged a meet-up and confronted him face to face.

Online viewers praised So for her courage, calling her a "heroine."

Mong Kok fake sneakers scam confrontation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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