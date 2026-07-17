Morning Recap - July 17, 2026

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Taxi driver dies after crashing into railing in Tsuen Wan

A 59-year-old taxi driver died early on Friday after his taxi crashed into a roadside railing in Tsuen Wan, police said.

Police bust illegal gambling money laundering centre in Kwun Tong, 12 arrested

Police arrested 12 people and seized over HK$700,000 in criminal proceeds during an operation targeting a money laundering centre linked to illegal gambling websites in Kwun Tong, authorities said.

2 drivers injured in Yau Ma Tei crash, police probe possible red-light violation

Two drivers were injured in a collision at the junction of Waterloo Road and Wylie Road in Yau Ma Tei on Thursday night, with police investigating whether the crash was caused by a red-light violation.

SPCA cancels flag day after backlash over request to remove dog cruelty footage

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has cancelled its scheduled flag day on Saturday following public criticism over its handling of a dog cruelty case in Guangdong, with the organisation apologising for poor communication.

(Video) Ex-pageant contestant confronts sneaker scammer at Mong Kok MTR station to claw back cash

A woman confronted a Mandarin-speaking man at Mong Kok MTR station on Thursday, accusing him of selling counterfeit sneakers and recovering HK$1,600 from an online scam, with the incident captured on video.

Customs seizes $4.1m cannabis buds at airport, 3 passengers arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested two women and one man at Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday and Thursday after seizing about 22 kilograms of suspected cannabis buds worth about HK$4.1 million, authorities said.

Cheung Sha Wan parking dispute sparks 'Best Actor' mockery over man's dramatic dive

A man in Cheung Sha Wan dramatically fell to the ground during a heated parking dispute with a woman on Wednesday night, with online footage showing the incident going viral.

World/China News

US to tighten visa regulations for foreign students, journalists

The Trump administration moved on Thursday to tighten the duration of visas for foreign students, cultural exchange visitors and journalists.

Iran and US step up attacks, release of American in dispute

Iran and the United States exchanged intensifying fire on Thursday in a week-long escalation that has largely unraveled last month's truce, while Tehran disputed President Donald Trump's claim that a U.S. citizen had been released.

Explosions at an unknown location, during what U.S. Central Command says are strikes on Iran. /Reuters

Ukraine awards UK's Starmer top medal on final visit to Kyiv

Ukraine awarded Britain's Keir Starmer its "Order of Freedom" honour on Thursday as the outgoing prime minister made his final visit to the capital, Kyiv.

Photo: Reuters

S Korea proposes social media ban for children under 14

South Korea's broadcasting and communications regulator has proposed a social media management plan for minors, introducing differentiated measures by age group.

World AI Cooperation Organisation launched with 29 countries signing in Shanghai

The agreement to establish the World AI Cooperation Organisation was signed in Shanghai on Thursday, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signing on behalf of the Chinese government.

Market

Wall Street ends lower as chip weakness offsets solid earnings, economic data

Chip stocks pulled the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 lower on Thursday as they continued to lead broader market moves despite generally upbeat U.S. economic data and a strong start to second-quarter earnings season.

Editorial

America's Kharg Island nightmare in Iran is China's golden opportunity to restructure and fortify

The fragile peace achieved by the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding in Islamabad has collapsed into open warfare. The United States has resumed intensive rounds of airstrikes across Iran and formally reinstated a comprehensive naval blockade on Iranian ports, while Tehran has aggressively returned to targeting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island. File Photo/Reuters

Opinion

Building confidence across borders | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

Reflecting on the chief executive-led delegation to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, I feel deeply honored to have taken part in a visit that strengthened not only economic ties but also professional understanding.

Both are Montepulciano, but this ain't that (Part II) | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong

In addition to the second most planted black grape variety in Italy, Montepulciano also refers to the picturesque winemaking region and its wines in the southeastern part of Tuscany, close to the border of Umbria.