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NEWS

Asia's Premier Sports, Leisure and Entertainment Landmark

NEWS
21 mins ago
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KTSP team representatives, including chief executive Andrew Kam Min-ho, accepted the award.
KTSP team representatives, including chief executive Andrew Kam Min-ho, accepted the award.

Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) stands as Hong Kong's largest integrated sports, leisure and entertainment landmark. Positioned as “Hong Kong home venue,” KTSP aligns with the Government's “sports + mega events” development strategy to drive the mega event economy and reinforce the city's status as “Asia's Events Capital.” Spanning approximately 28 hectares on the former Kai Tak Airport site, the project is a cornerstone in transforming the district into an international hub for events and lifestyle. KTSP has also been named one of TIME's “World's Greatest Places,” and honoured with “Venue of the Year” at TheStadiumBusiness Awards, underscoring its global stature and influence.

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The Park features three core venues, including the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium, equipped with a retractable roof and flexible pitch system, enabling the hosting of major international sports events, concerts and cultural spectacles year-round—demonstrating the capability of Hong Kong to stage world-class events. The Kai Tak Arena is a 10,000-seat indoor multi-purpose venue suitable for sports competitions, community events and entertainment performances, while the 5,000-seat Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground provides a dedicated space for athletics and grassroots sports, reflecting the Park's commitment to local sports development.
 

Kai Tak Stadium
Kai Tak Stadium

 

Diverse Experiences Integrated into Everyday Life

Beyond its world-class venues, KTSP offers a vibrant lifestyle destination. Kai Tak Mall, the city's largest sportainment and leisure landmark, features a wide array of international brands and popular dining options. The waterfront dining precinct, Dining Cove, further enhances the offering with diverse culinary experiences. Together with expansive outdoor spaces suitable for various sports and activities, the Park transforms “Hong Kong home venue” into a shared community space even on non-event days.

 

KTSP positions itself as 'Hong Kong home venue.'
KTSP positions itself as 'Hong Kong home venue.'

Driving the Mega Event Economy

Overall, KTSP is not only the premier venue for international mega events but also an integral part of daily urban life. As “Hong Kong home venue,” it will continue to attract world-class events, energise the economy and enhance city vibrancy, working in tandem with government initiatives to elevate Hong Kong as a more dynamic and competitive “Asia's Events Capital.”


Kai Tak Sports Park
 

KTSP stands as Hong Kong's largest integrated sports, leisure and entertainment landmark.
KTSP stands as Hong Kong's largest integrated sports, leisure and entertainment landmark.

Motto: A new mega events venue putting Hong Kong on the world stage.

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Hong Kong's largest integrated sports, leisure and entertainment landmark, spanning 28 hectares at the former Kai Tak Airport site, comprises Kai Tak Stadium, Kai Tak Arena, Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground and Kai Tak Mall, offering diverse event and lifestyle experiences.

 

KTSP team
KTSP team

 

  • Tender awarded in December 2018; construction began in April 2019; officially opened on 1 March 2025
  • Debut major sports event was Hong Kong Sevens in March 2025; over 250 days of sports events in first 14 months, attracting over 970,000 participants
  • Hosted first international mega concert in April 2025; over 60 concerts and cultural events within the first year
  • Kai Tak Stadium reached one million spectators by July 2025
  • Ranked No.1 in Asia and No.3 globally in ticket sales within its first year, while also achieving the highest total gross revenue in Asia in 2025
  • Featured in TIME’s 2026 World’s Greatest Places to Visit
  • Crowned “Venue of the Year” at TheStadiumBusiness Awards 2026
  • Hosted world-class sports and entertainment events, including top football matches, Volleyball Nations League and major concerts, reinforcing Hong Kong as the “Asia's Events Capital”
  • Promote community inclusion and sports development by opening facilities to the public, recorded more than 68,000 member visits and over 190,000 hours of community sports participation in the first year or so

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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