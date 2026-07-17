Asia's Premier Sports, Leisure and Entertainment Landmark

Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) stands as Hong Kong's largest integrated sports, leisure and entertainment landmark. Positioned as “Hong Kong home venue,” KTSP aligns with the Government's “sports + mega events” development strategy to drive the mega event economy and reinforce the city's status as “Asia's Events Capital.” Spanning approximately 28 hectares on the former Kai Tak Airport site, the project is a cornerstone in transforming the district into an international hub for events and lifestyle. KTSP has also been named one of TIME's “World's Greatest Places,” and honoured with “Venue of the Year” at TheStadiumBusiness Awards, underscoring its global stature and influence.

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The Park features three core venues, including the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium, equipped with a retractable roof and flexible pitch system, enabling the hosting of major international sports events, concerts and cultural spectacles year-round—demonstrating the capability of Hong Kong to stage world-class events. The Kai Tak Arena is a 10,000-seat indoor multi-purpose venue suitable for sports competitions, community events and entertainment performances, while the 5,000-seat Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground provides a dedicated space for athletics and grassroots sports, reflecting the Park's commitment to local sports development.



Kai Tak Stadium

Diverse Experiences Integrated into Everyday Life

Beyond its world-class venues, KTSP offers a vibrant lifestyle destination. Kai Tak Mall, the city's largest sportainment and leisure landmark, features a wide array of international brands and popular dining options. The waterfront dining precinct, Dining Cove, further enhances the offering with diverse culinary experiences. Together with expansive outdoor spaces suitable for various sports and activities, the Park transforms “Hong Kong home venue” into a shared community space even on non-event days.

KTSP positions itself as 'Hong Kong home venue.'

Driving the Mega Event Economy

Overall, KTSP is not only the premier venue for international mega events but also an integral part of daily urban life. As “Hong Kong home venue,” it will continue to attract world-class events, energise the economy and enhance city vibrancy, working in tandem with government initiatives to elevate Hong Kong as a more dynamic and competitive “Asia's Events Capital.”



Kai Tak Sports Park



KTSP stands as Hong Kong's largest integrated sports, leisure and entertainment landmark.

Motto: A new mega events venue putting Hong Kong on the world stage.

Profile

Hong Kong's largest integrated sports, leisure and entertainment landmark, spanning 28 hectares at the former Kai Tak Airport site, comprises Kai Tak Stadium, Kai Tak Arena, Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground and Kai Tak Mall, offering diverse event and lifestyle experiences.

KTSP team