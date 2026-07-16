Building confidence across borders | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

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Reflecting on the chief executive-led delegation to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, I feel deeply honored to have taken part in a visit that strengthened not only economic ties but also professional understanding.
A meaningful highlight was the signing of memoranda of understanding between The Law Society of Hong Kong and legal organizations in both countries.
While formal agreements are important, true collaboration grows from sustained dialogue, mutual respect, and shared professional values. Throughout our discussions with legal professionals, business leaders and policymakers, one message was clear. Sustainable economic growth depends on legal certainty, transparency, and fairness.
Investors commit capital when they trust the legal system. Entrepreneurs innovate when intellectual property is protected. Businesses expand when disputes can be resolved impartially.
During the visit, I shared a principle I firmly believe in: The rule of law is the best business environment. This resonated strongly. A robust legal framework does more than resolve disputes. It prevents misunderstandings, reduces uncertainty, and gives individuals and enterprises confidence that their rights will be safeguarded.
Our visit to IT Park Uzbekistan reinforced this conviction. The energy of its young innovators was inspiring. Yet innovation thrives only when supported by clear regulations and reliable legal protection. Law and technology advance together.
A particularly memorable moment for me was visiting Nazarbayev University in Astana, where President Xi Jinping first proposed the Silk Road Economic Belt in 2013.
Standing on its campus, I felt the continuing relevance of that vision. Regional cooperation is not only about trade and infrastructure. It is about people, education, and long term partnership.
For Hong Kong people, the rule of law is woven into daily life. Because it is familiar, we may take it for granted. Yet many places are striving to build the certainty and fairness we already possess. This is both our strength and our responsibility.
As president of The Law Society of Hong Kong, I believe our profession serves a larger purpose. We help create opportunity, support stability, and build bridges between our country and the world. In doing so, we contribute to Hong Kong’s enduring role as a trusted international city.
Roden Tong, BBS , is President of The Law Society of Hong Kong