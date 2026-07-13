MTR Tseung Kwan O Line disrupted after train emits burning smell at Quarry Bay station

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MTRC Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project draws at least 28 EOIs
13-07-2026 15:08 HKT
MTRC to invite EOI for Tuen Mun A16 Station Package Two project
06-07-2026 18:18 HKT
Put your wallet away: Free rides and venues to mark July 1 handover
09-06-2026 13:57 HKT
MTR to enhance train services during Buddha’s Birthday long weekend
20-05-2026 13:11 HKT
Milk tea spill on MTR sparks debate over etiquette and rules
06-05-2026 17:40 HKT
MTRC to prioritize new rail projects, expand global footprint
29-04-2026 18:41 HKT
MTR invests HK$100 million-plus in community initiatives over four years
26-04-2026 19:46 HKT