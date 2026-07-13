MTR Tseung Kwan O Line disrupted after train emits burning smell at Quarry Bay station

A Tseung Kwan O Line train emitted a burning smell at Quarry Bay station on Thursday evening, causing delays of about 10 to 15 minutes on the entire line, the MTR said.

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The incident occurred around 7.15pm when a train traveling from Tiu Keng Leng to North Point was suspected of having a brake system that failed to release – a condition known colloquially as "na brake" – which may have caused the odour.

As a precaution, the train was taken out of service at Quarry Bay station's Platform 4. Firefighters inspected the train and found no fire. Another train traveling in the opposite direction from Quarry Bay to Yau Tong also reported a suspected fault around 7.45pm and was sent for inspection.

Service was gradually restored by 8.30pm.