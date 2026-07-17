logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall Street ends lower as chip weakness offsets solid earnings, economic data

FINANCE
29 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Chip stocks pulled the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 lower on Thursday as they continued to lead broader market moves despite generally upbeat U.S. economic data and a strong start to second-quarter earnings season.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Among the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, technology .SPLRCT was one of the biggest percentage losers, with semiconductor stocks .SOX weighing heavily on the broader market.

Daily moves in chips have increasingly dictated the overall movement of the major U.S. stock indexes, particularly the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

"It comes strictly down to the weight of the chips in the S&P 500," said Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor & market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest in Elmhurst, Illinois. "Three or four years ago, it was 8%, and now it's over 20%. If you look at the rest of the market, it's doing fine."

The weakness in chips, even after chip demand bellwether TSMC posted a 77% jump in quarterly profit, demonstrated the lofty expectations for a sector that has soared by nearly 70% so far this year. U.S.-listed shares of the chipmaker TSM.N lost ground on the day.

Memory-chip makers were among the biggest laggards, with SanDisk SNDK.O, Western Digital WDC.O, Seagate Technology STX.O, and Intel INTC.O among the largest percentage losers.

"This extreme volatility is very disconcerting for the average investor when they see these huge swings in their portfolio value," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder in New York. "(But) a number of the non-tech sectors are doing well, so it's a real mix here."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 37.78 points, or 0.50%, to end at 7,534.62 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 383.76 points, or 1.47%, to 25,885.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 109.13 points, or 0.21%, to 52,549.51.

The Dow's losses were cushioned in part by UnitedHealth Group's UNH.N advance after the company beat Wall Street earnings estimates and hiked its 2026 forecast.

United Airlines UAL.O fell as surging oil prices weighed on its forward guidance.

GE Aerospace GE.N slid even after the company lifted its 2026 profit forecast.

Analysts have set a high bar for second-quarter earnings season. S&P 500 companies, in aggregate, are expected to post year-on-year earnings growth of 24.8%. Technology earnings alone are seen jumping 65.5% from the year-ago quarter, according to the latest available data from LSEG.

SOLID RETAIL SALES, LOW JOBLESS CLAIMS, WEAK HOUSING DATA

A spate of U.S.economic indicators released on Thursday showed solid core retail sales, a drop in jobless claims and surging manufacturing activity in the Northeast.

Less positive data came from the housing sector, with a bigger than expected drop in pending home sales and souring homebuilder sentiment reflecting high borrowing costs and strained affordability for would-be homebuyers.

The U.S. and Iran extended their barrage of airstrikes, prolonging a week-long escalation that has all but voided last month's truce. But Iran's release of a U.S. citizen suggested a path remains for the two sides to avert the resumption of all-out war.

Reuters

us stockwall street

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Wall St ends higher on cool inflation data, strong earnings
FINANCE
23 hours ago
S&P 500 and Nasdaq end higher on cool inflation data, solid bank earnings
FINANCE
15-07-2026 04:23 HKT
Wall Street ends lower as Iran tensions dampen risk appetite; chipmakers drop
FINANCE
14-07-2026 04:22 HKT
Nasdaq ends sharply higher; chip surge offsets Iran worries
FINANCE
10-07-2026 04:26 HKT
S&P 500 ends down after Trump says Iran deal is 'over'
FINANCE
09-07-2026 04:04 HKT
S&P 500 ends down as AI worries hit chipmakers
FINANCE
08-07-2026 04:25 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq close sharply higher as Broadcom rallies
FINANCE
07-07-2026 04:20 HKT
Nasdaq ends lower with tech; investors assess softer jobs data
FINANCE
03-07-2026 04:11 HKT
Wall Street ends lower as tech shares slip
FINANCE
02-07-2026 04:13 HKT
S&P 500, Nasdaq post best quarter since 2020 despite Iran war
FINANCE
01-07-2026 04:43 HKT
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:11 HKT
Guangdong animal cruelty case sparks outrage; actress’ post over abuse removed
CHINA
15-07-2026 18:29 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
NEWS
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.