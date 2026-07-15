Guangdong animal cruelty case sparks outrage; actress’ post over abuse removed

A case of alleged animal cruelty involving four minors in Jieyang, Guangdong, has sparked public anger, with Taiwanese actress Joe Chen Chiao-en later voicing her concerns online before her post was removed from the platform.

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According to mainland media, the incident took place on June 28, when four boys, all under the age of 14, allegedly attacked a stray female dog and three puppies in a village.

The dog, which had been fed by villagers and was nursing its puppies, was allegedly beaten with sticks before being set on fire. The incident was reportedly recorded and shared online.

Authorities said on June 30 that the individuals involved would not face criminal charges as they had not reached the legal age of criminal responsibility. They would instead be sent to a specialized school for education, while their parents were urged to strengthen supervision.

Chen, who is known for her support of animal welfare, later posted a message expressing distress over the incident and calling the act inhumane. However, her post was removed shortly after it was published, according to reports.

Actor Du Jiang, who had also spoken out about the case, reportedly had his video removed from the platform.

The removal of the posts has fueled online debate, with some users questioning whether platforms had gone too far in restricting discussions on animal protection.

Many called for stronger animal protection laws and urged authorities to strengthen measures to prevent similar cases involving minors.