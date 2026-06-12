SPCA cancels flag day after backlash over request to remove dog cruelty footage

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has cancelled its scheduled flag day on Saturday following public criticism over its handling of a dog cruelty case in Guangdong, with the organisation apologising for poor communication.

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The controversy began after the SPCA reportedly asked for the removal of graphic footage showing four boys in Jieyang, Guangdong, allegedly beating and burning a stray female dog and her puppies on June 28. The boys, all under 14, were not criminally charged due to their age but were sent to a specialised school for education.

The SPCA said it had contacted Hong Kong police to explore whether cross-boundary mechanisms could refer the case to mainland authorities. The organisation also said it had requested the removal of "uncensored or unedited footage" to prevent distress and potential copycat behaviour, not to stop scrutiny of the case.

In a statement on Thursday, the SPCA apologised for failing to fully communicate its position and announced the cancellation of its July 18 flag day, which was expected to involve 7,000 volunteers. The organisation said it would instead focus resources on animal welfare support, public advocacy and education.