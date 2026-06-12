SPCA cancels flag day after backlash over request to remove dog cruelty footage

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AFCD, police remove about 50 dogs from Pat Heung shelter amid cruelty probe
12-06-2026 04:34 HKT
Pigeon found dead in Yau Tong, police treat as animal cruelty
27-02-2026 01:54 HKT
Fourth dog found dead in Lok Ma Chau in suspected poisoning case
20-02-2026 01:16 HKT
Dog found dead in Lok Ma Chau in suspected poisoning case
17-02-2026 00:31 HKT
Man arrested after three-month-old puppy dies in Tseung Kwan O fall
16-02-2026 02:18 HKT
Over 100 fish die during Tseung Kwan O estate pond cleaning
27-01-2026 05:13 HKT
Animal rescue continues at Tai Po fire site with 73 animals saved on Sunday
01-12-2025 02:14 HKT
Civets trapped in Happy Valley parking lot rescued
19-08-2025 05:24 HKT