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S Korea proposes social media ban for children under 14

WORLD
1 hour ago
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South Korea's broadcasting and communications regulator has proposed a social media management plan for minors, introducing differentiated measures by age group.

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Under the proposal, children under 14 would be prohibited from registering social media accounts independently. For those aged 14 to 19, authorities are considering phased regulations including restrictions on "infinite scrolling" and autoplay features that encourage continuous use, as well as curbs on algorithm-based content recommendations.

The commission is also pushing for mandatory identity and age verification systems, requiring platforms to enforce user identification and age classification management.

Australia introduced a social media ban for under-16s in December 2025, the first of its kind globally, though surveys have found teenagers bypassing the ban through age fraud and fake photos.

South Korea social media ban minors regulation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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