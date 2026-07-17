S Korea proposes social media ban for children under 14

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South Korea forecasts 2026 economic growth at 5-year high on AI chip boom
14-07-2026 11:34 HKT
Korean FX authority warns won still misaligned versus fundamentals
10-07-2026 10:56 HKT
Top South Korea court to decide ex-president's martial law case
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SK Hynix US listing more than seven times oversubscribed, source says
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27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
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Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT