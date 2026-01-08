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CHINA

World AI Cooperation Organisation launched with 29 countries signing in Shanghai

CHINA
42 mins ago
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The agreement to establish the World AI Cooperation Organisation was signed in Shanghai on Thursday, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi signing on behalf of the Chinese government.

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The organisation is an independent intergovernmental body that aims to promote international cooperation and global governance on artificial intelligence, ensuring its development is beneficial, safe and fair. Its headquarters will be located in Shanghai.

Representatives from 29 countries, including Kazakhstan, Laos, Pakistan, Russia and Indonesia, signed the agreement as founding members. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other officials attended the ceremony.

World AI Cooperation Organisation Shanghai international agreement

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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