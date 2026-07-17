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Police bust illegal gambling money laundering centre in Kwun Tong, 12 arrested

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police arrested 12 people and seized over HK$700,000 in criminal proceeds during an operation targeting a money laundering centre linked to illegal gambling websites in Kwun Tong, authorities said.

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The operation, codenamed FASTCONQUEST, was launched on Wednesday and Thursday following intelligence gathering. Officers from the Kowloon West regional crime unit raided a centre used to process gambling proceeds and launder money.

Ten local men and two local women aged between 24 and 58 were arrested on suspicion of bookmaking, betting with a bookmaker and money laundering. Among them, four men and two women were key syndicate members or centre operators.

Police seized over HK$400,000 in cash and seven computers. They also froze virtual currency worth HK$330,000 from a syndicate leader's wallet.

Under the Gambling Ordinance, betting with a bookmaker carries a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and three months imprisonment on first conviction. Illegal bookmaking carries a maximum fine of HK$5 million and seven years imprisonment.

illegal gambling money laundering Kwun Tong arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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