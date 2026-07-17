Police bust illegal gambling money laundering centre in Kwun Tong, 12 arrested

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HK-born adult star Erena So's ads on offshore gambling site removed
24-06-2026 18:36 HKT
Police bust $320m World Cup gambling syndicate, arrest 150
16-06-2026 19:24 HKT
Customs busts $4.7b money laundering syndicate, seizes drugs
13-03-2026 05:20 HKT
12 arrested in Mong Kok illegal gambling den raid
03-02-2026 03:50 HKT
Police bust illegal arcade gambling den on King's Road, arrest 17
19-12-2025 01:35 HKT
Police bust two underground gambling dens in Yau Ma Tei, arrest 9
14-11-2025 08:04 HKT
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
16-07-2026 03:11 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT