Police bust illegal gambling money laundering centre in Kwun Tong, 12 arrested

Police arrested 12 people and seized over HK$700,000 in criminal proceeds during an operation targeting a money laundering centre linked to illegal gambling websites in Kwun Tong, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The operation, codenamed FASTCONQUEST, was launched on Wednesday and Thursday following intelligence gathering. Officers from the Kowloon West regional crime unit raided a centre used to process gambling proceeds and launder money.

Ten local men and two local women aged between 24 and 58 were arrested on suspicion of bookmaking, betting with a bookmaker and money laundering. Among them, four men and two women were key syndicate members or centre operators.

Police seized over HK$400,000 in cash and seven computers. They also froze virtual currency worth HK$330,000 from a syndicate leader's wallet.

Under the Gambling Ordinance, betting with a bookmaker carries a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and three months imprisonment on first conviction. Illegal bookmaking carries a maximum fine of HK$5 million and seven years imprisonment.