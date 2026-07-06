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NEWS

Amber rainstorm warning issued at 12.25am as unsettled weather continues

NEWS
36 mins ago
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The Observatory issued an Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal at 12.25am on Friday, with heavy rain expected to affect Hong Kong in the coming hours.

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A broad trough of low pressure is bringing showers and thunderstorms to the Guangdong coast and the northern South China Sea. Rainy areas south of Hong Kong are moving closer, the Observatory said.

The Amber warning was reissued after a Red Rainstorm Warning Signal, issued at 7.40am on Thursday, was downgraded to Amber at 9.25am and later cancelled at 10.20am.

The weather will remain unsettled for the rest of the week and early next week under the influence of the trough. Showers will be heavy at times on Friday, and the Observatory may issue further warnings if necessary.

Intense gusts of around 70 kilometres per hour were recorded at Green Island around 12.30am. Those outdoors are urged to seek safe shelter.

amber rainstorm unsettled weather intense gusts

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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