27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation

Police and Immigration Department officers arrested 27 people during an anti-illegal worker and anti-vice operation in Yau Tsim on Wednesday, authorities said.

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Officers raided multiple locations under Operation CHAMPION, arresting 24 mainland Chinese women, one foreign woman and two non-Chinese men aged between 21 and 55 on suspicion of overstaying, breach of conditions of stay and conspiracy to defraud.

All are being detained for investigation, with some to be handed over to relevant departments.

According to sources, the mainland women were holding two-way permits. The foreign woman was a Thai national holding a Hong Kong identity card. The two non-Chinese men were from Bangladesh and India, both holding recognisance papers. The Bangladeshi man was arrested for allegedly using false information to register on a food delivery platform.

Under the Immigration Ordinance, illegal immigrants, overstayers and others are prohibited from taking paid or unpaid employment, with a maximum penalty of a HK$50,000 fine and three years imprisonment. Employers hiring such individuals face a maximum penalty of a HK$500,000 fine and 10 years imprisonment.