27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation

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Man, 26, arrested in Yau Tsim drug bust with $1.34m cannabis seized
06-07-2026 04:07 HKT
Police arrest 8 in two-day anti-vice operation in Sham Shui Po
30-06-2026 01:29 HKT
Cross-department East Kowloon raid targets illegal workers, 11 arrested
23-06-2026 03:37 HKT
Cross-department Wan Chai raid targets vice, 10 women arrested
18-06-2026 01:14 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Wan Chai vice units, arrest 9 mainland women
15-05-2026 03:36 HKT
25 arrested in New Territories South anti-illegal worker and vice raid
13-05-2026 03:48 HKT
17 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation, including employer
14-04-2026 04:15 HKT
Police, ImmD raid Tsim Sha Tsui building, arrest 128 in vice operation
27-03-2026 01:01 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
13-07-2026 19:34 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT