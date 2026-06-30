Night Recap - June 30, 2026

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Northern Metropolis offers ASEAN firms gateway to Greater Bay Area, says John Lee

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has called on ASEAN enterprises to invest in the Northern Metropolis, saying the mega development will help Hong Kong strengthen its role as a gateway between Southeast Asia and the Greater Bay Area.

Govt seeks to curb complaints with cooling-off period for beauty and fitness deals

The government’s proposal to introduce a statutory seven-day cooling-off period for prepaid beauty and fitness contracts is aimed at tightening regulation of the two sectors and giving consumers more time to reconsider their purchases, Deputy Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Winsome Au Wai-sum said on Tuesday.

Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) revised its weekend wind forecast upwards on Tuesday, citing ongoing uncertainty regarding a developing tropical cyclone’s ultimate intensity.

Parents in ‘Save Lily’ case plan to re-enter workforce to prove stability for children

The couple at the center of the controversial “Save Lily” case have announced plans to re-enter the workforce in a concerted effort to reclaim custody of their children.

Police highly concerned over suspected scam targeting In-Home Expo vendor with fake CCTV interview

Hong Kong police said they are highly concerned and urged the public to report any suspicious individuals after an exhibitor at the recently concluded In-Home Expo reported a suspected scam involving a fraudulent mainland camera crew posing as China Central Television (CCTV) journalists.

Business Today

Total wealth of China’s wealthy households hits 145 trillion yuan: report

The total wealth of households in China with assets of 6 million yuan (HK$6.93 million) or above has reached 145 trillion yuan, according to the BEA · Hurun Wealth Report 2025.

HK millionaires need $11.2 mln for GBA retirement: survey

Hong Kong millionaires who intend to move to mainland cities within the Greater Bay Area or currently live across the border estimate they need retirement liquidity of about HK$11.2 million on average, with about 30 percent recognizing a financial shortfall, according to OCBC Hong Kong's latest survey.

Yen hits 40-year low as clock ticks on intervention

The yen was pinned at levels not seen since 1986 on Tuesday, stoking worries that a direct intervention from Tokyo was around the corner, while the dollar backed away from 13-month highs ahead of jobs data that could influence the US rate outlook.

Chinese tech manufacturers rush to list in Hong Kong, seeking nearly $44 billion

Five Chinese technology and advanced manufacturing companies launched Hong Kong listings on Tuesday to raise up to HK$44.1 billion, one of the busiest days for new share sales this year, according to their company filings.

Warren Buffett skips donation to Gates Foundation amid Epstein review, WSJ reports

Warren Buffett is skipping his usual mid-year multibillion-dollar donation to the Gates Foundation as he waits to see the findings of a review by the foundation of its ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

World/China

Japan police investigate another suspected fatal bear attack

Japanese police are investigating another suspected fatal bear attack, a local official told AFP on Tuesday, as the number of such deaths remains unusually high.

NASA robot mission aiming to rescue space telescope

NASA on Tuesday is set to launch a daring robotic rescue mission, a long shot bid to prevent one of its aging telescopes from vanishing into dust.

Thai Airways employee arrested in Australia after heroin found in bags

A Thai airline employee was charged with importing more than a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of heroin into Australia after customs officials found the drug concealed in tote bags, Australian Federal Police said.

Ultra-wealthy Chinese exile in New York sentenced to 30 years for fraud

Exiled Chinese entrepreneur Guo Wengui, convicted of defrauding thousands of people of more than $1 billion, was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison by a federal court in New York, US media reported.

Trump says Iran meeting to take place in Qatar

S President Donald Trump said Iran has requested a meeting that will be held Tuesday in Qatar, despite Tehran denying any direct negotiations were planned with Washington on the deal aimed at ending the Middle East war.