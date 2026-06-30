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NEWS

Hong Kong marks six years of National Security Law with 394 arrests

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

According to newly released figures from China’s Ministry of State Security, a total of 394 individuals have been arrested on suspicion of endangering national security since the enactment of the National Security Law (NSL) exactly six years ago today.

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As of early April, 208 of those arrested have been prosecuted, and 180 have been convicted, the ministry stated. 

Among those penalized under this legislation are several prominent figures accused of destabilizing the city, most notably the former Apple Daily publisher, Jimmy Lai Chee-ying.

The ministry also released a promotional video on Tuesday, asserting that the law has provided a strong legal shield for Hong Kong and restored its position as one of the world's safest cities.

Marking the anniversary, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said in a statement that it has diligently fulfilled its constitutional duty to safeguard national security by continuously improving the city’s legal framework and enforcement mechanisms. 

Since the implementation of the National Security Law in 2020 and the local Safeguarding National Security Ordinance in 2024, both the business environment and the daily lives of residents have steadily improved, a government spokesperson said.

Furthermore, the spokesperson noted that recent global geopolitical developments have only underscored Hong Kong's enduring role as a "safe harbor" for international commerce and long-term residence.

However, the government warned that the international geopolitical landscape remains complex and volatile, stating that the struggle to safeguard national security has not ceased. 

Consequently, the spokesperson reiterated the critical need for the public to maintain a high degree of vigilance and to voluntarily elevate their awareness of potential security risks.

National Security Law

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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