logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Yen hits 40-year low as clock ticks on intervention

FINANCE
5 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Yen and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Yen and US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The yen was pinned at levels not seen since 1986 on Tuesday, stoking worries that a direct intervention from Tokyo was around the corner, while the dollar backed away from 13-month highs ahead of jobs data that could influence the US rate outlook.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The yen weakened to 162.27 per dollar in early trading, a 40-year low, with focus turning to Tokyo's next steps.

The Japanese currency was set for a nearly 2 percent drop against the dollar for the second quarter, its fourth straight quarter of decline, a run it last had in 2022 when it fell for seven consecutive quarters, as a wide interest rate difference drags the yen.

"It's a question of when, not if, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) intervenes again to support the yen," said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"However, any intervention is unlikely to reverse the broader uptrend in USD/JPY. We forecast USD/JPY to keep rising to 164 by early 2027," Kong said.

The yen has broadly shrugged off bouts of interventions from Tokyo worth 11.7 trillion yen (HK$570 billion) and interest rate hikes from the Bank of Japan in the past few months as the Iran war stoked inflationary worries and derailed the global rates outlook.

Speculators have also been emboldened, steadily building back their net short position on the yen, with the latest weekly data from a US regulator showing short positioning in the amount of US$11.3 billion, near the highest in two years.

While the intervention in late April and early May strengthened the yen for a brief period, it was back under pressure as traders started to price in rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve later this year.

That sharpens the focus on Thursday's US jobs report for June as three consecutive months of stronger-than-expected payroll gains have supported the Fed's hawkish shift. Traders are pricing in a 63 percent chance of a rate hike by September.

"(Japan's) MOF will intervene if they can, but they can't, as they know they're currently swimming against the tide of a hawkish Fed," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at StoneX.

"But we did see them swing into action after a soft US inflation report in July 2024. So if US data throws a surprise gift for Fed doves this week, the MOF could burst into action with momentum of a weaker US dollar on their side," he said. "Until then, it's likely just talk."

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other units, was at 101.6, after dropping 0.26 percent in the previous session, but is on course for a 1.3 percent rise in the second quarter.

The euro was at US$1.14165, while sterling last bought US$1.3251. The Australian dollar eased 0.15 percent to US$0.6876 and the New Zealand dollar fetched US$0.5647.

The US payrolls report on Thursday is the main event on the economic front, with the data expected to show that employers added 110,000 jobs last month, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

Investors were also assessing a slate of US Supreme Court decisions including its decision to refuse to let President Donald Trump fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, a move that helps ease some concerns over the Fed's independence under the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Iranian and US negotiating teams were due in Doha this week, but Iran said no meeting had been scheduled as weekend missile fire from both sides tested the interim ceasefire to end the four-month-old war, leaving sentiment fragile.

Reuters

yenJapan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Gabriel Martinelli's late winner helps Brazil rally past Japan
FOOTBALL
6 hours ago
Printed Chinese and Japanese flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
China places 20 Japanese entities on export control list for dual-use items
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP This photo taken on February 7, 2025 shows tourists making photographs of Japanese macaques, commonly referred to as "snow monkeys", taking an open-air hot spring bath, or "onsen" at the Jigokudani (Hell's Valley) Monkey Park in the town of Yamanouchi, Nagano prefecture.
Japan 'snow monkey' park to cap visitors after overcrowding, bad behaviour
WORLD
26-06-2026 20:21 HKT
A pedestrian walks past a stock quotation board showing Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2025. REUTERS
Japan's Nikkei ends 4 percent lower as SoftBank tanks on OpenAI IPO delay report
FINANCE
26-06-2026 15:38 HKT
All Nippon Airways (ANA) aircraft are seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at the Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Japan cancels 100 flights as twin storms approach
WORLD
26-06-2026 12:34 HKT
Photo by REBECCA BAILEY / AFP This photo taken on June 21, 2026 shows Chinese fans of the Japan football team watching the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Japan and Tunisia at a bar in Shanghai, as the game takes place at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico.
Fans in China put politics aside to cheer Japan at World Cup
CHINA
24-06-2026 13:23 HKT
A pedestrian walks past a stock quotation board showing Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2025. REUTERS
Japan's Nikkei slides to one-week low as profit-taking hits tech stocks
FINANCE
23-06-2026 15:39 HKT
Satsuki Katayama. Reuters
Japan's Katayama held talks with US Treasury's Bessent on financial markets
FINANCE
23-06-2026 11:06 HKT
Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London, Britain, July 26, 2022. REUTERS
Standard Chartered 'overweights' Asia ex-Japan; favours Taiwan, China on AI, earnings
FINANCE
22-06-2026 17:49 HKT
Japan's FX messaging keeps markets on edge over yen intervention risk
FINANCE
22-06-2026 13:48 HKT
(File Photo)
Potential record-breaking El Niño threatens Hong Kong with extreme heat and super typhoons
NEWS
17 hours ago
VanNess Wu announces surprise remarriage eight years after divorce, mystery bride sparks speculation
ENTERTAINMENT
16 hours ago
Heavy rain expected to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
NEWS
29-06-2026 04:25 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.