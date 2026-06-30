logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Warren Buffett skips donation to Gates Foundation amid Epstein review, WSJ reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett attends the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, United States, May 3, 2024. REUTERS
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett attends the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, United States, May 3, 2024. REUTERS

Warren Buffett is skipping his usual mid-year multibillion-dollar donation to the Gates Foundation as he waits to see the findings of a review by the foundation of its ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The foundation has been mired in controversy due to Chairman Bill Gates' association with Epstein. A release of emails in January by the US Justice Department also showed communication between Epstein and the Gates Foundation's staff.

Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman commissioned an external review to assess past foundation engagement with Epstein. The findings are expected in the summer.

Buffett is delaying his donation decision until later in the year, possibly until when he puts out his Thanksgiving letter, the WSJ report said, citing people familiar with Buffett's plans.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Berkshire Hathaway and the Gates Foundation did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Buffett, the 95-year-old chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, has in the last two decades donated more than US$47 billion (HK$366.6 billion) of the conglomerate's stock to the Gates Foundation.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates saw his reputation tarnished following the Department of Justice's release of files about Epstein in February.

Gates, 70, has not been accused of any crimes. He has repeatedly expressed regret for having anything to do with Epstein and has denied spending time with victims of Epstein's sexual abuse, saying he never witnessed criminal conduct by Epstein.

Reuters

Warren BuffettdonationGates FoundationBill GatesEpstein

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell says new evidence undermines conviction; US prosecutors disagree
WORLD
25-06-2026 09:25 HKT
People visit the pop-up exhibit "Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room" where 3,437 bound volumes of the "Epstein Files" are on display in Washington, DC, on June 9, 2026. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)
Bill Gates faces questioning in US Congress over Epstein ties
WORLD
10-06-2026 12:22 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 27, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
Trump refiles $10 billion defamation suit against WSJ over report on Epstein ties
WORLD
28-05-2026 15:05 HKT
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett attends the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 3, 2024. REUTERS
Warren Buffett, Stephen Curry lunch auction fetches US$9 million for charity
FINANCE
15-05-2026 18:07 HKT
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP US Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA) speaks during a Democrat-led US House Oversight field hearing on the Epstein investigation in West Palm Beach, Florida, on May 12, 2026.
Epstein, Maxwell visited Colombia, authorities confirm
WORLD
13-05-2026 11:50 HKT
A timeline of events is illustrated on a wall on the main floor where The Institute for Primary Facts, a non-profit organization, opens a library archive of 3.5 million pages of the Epstein files that have been made available to the public at the Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room in Tribeca on May 8, 2026 in New York City. People will be able to view the files from May 8 to 21, but access will be by appointment only. Edna Leshowitz/Getty Images/AFP
Colombia court orders full disclosure about Epstein, Maxwell visits
WORLD
12-05-2026 12:13 HKT
A document including the line "It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.", described as a suicide note purportedly written by the late Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and accused sex trafficker who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 in what was ruled a suicide, is seen after its release by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas in New York City, U.S. May 6, 2026. U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York/Handout via REUTERS
New York judge releases purported Epstein suicide note
WORLD
07-05-2026 10:40 HKT
Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP Former French model Juliette G. poses during a photo session in Paris on March 10, 2026.
Ex-model accuses French scout of grooming her for Epstein
WORLD
05-05-2026 14:50 HKT
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel greets shareholders during the Berkshire Hathaway Inc annual shareholders' meeting, the conglomerate's first since Warren Buffett stepped down after 60 years as chief executive, in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., May 1, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
CEO Greg Abel moves to assure Berkshire shareholders in a post-Buffett world, with record cash
FINANCE
03-05-2026 15:52 HKT
Photo: Reuters
UK parliament votes against inquiry into PM Starmer over Mandelson
WORLD
29-04-2026 05:48 HKT
(File Photo)
Potential record-breaking El Niño threatens Hong Kong with extreme heat and super typhoons
NEWS
19 hours ago
VanNess Wu announces surprise remarriage eight years after divorce, mystery bride sparks speculation
ENTERTAINMENT
18 hours ago
Heavy rain expected to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
NEWS
29-06-2026 04:25 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.