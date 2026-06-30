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WORLD

Japan police investigate another suspected fatal bear attack

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A bear warning sign is displayed with autumn-colored leaves in the background at the head of a walking trail near the orchard, in Hida, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A bear warning sign is displayed with autumn-colored leaves in the background at the head of a walking trail near the orchard, in Hida, Gifu Prefecture, Japan, November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japanese police are investigating another suspected fatal bear attack, a local official told AFP on Tuesday, as the number of such deaths remains unusually high.

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Bear attacks have been on the rise in Japan in recent years, something scientists attribute to a spike in the animals' population and a declining number of people in rural areas.

Authorities in northern Aomori prefecture said on Monday that a man found dead on a mountain that day may have been attacked by a bear.

"Police are still investigating the cause" of the man's death, but bear bite marks had been found on his body, a local official told AFP on Tuesday, not giving his name in line with common practice in Japan.

Fatal maulings in the last three months have jumped fivefold compared to last year, according to government data.

Five people have died due to bear attacks since April, according to separate statistics from the environment ministry.

Publicly available ministry data, dating back to the fiscal year ending March 2018, shows that this year is the first to see more than two deaths in the period from April to June.

A record 13 people were killed by bears in Japan last year, and there has been a jump in encounters as the animals emerge hungry from hibernation.

In the year to March, bear sightings nationwide topped 50,000 -- more than double the previous record set two years earlier, according to official data.

Earlier this month, dozens of police officers, hunters and city officials were deployed in the city of Utsunomiya, north of Tokyo, to catch a bear that roamed the streets for four days, forcing mass school closures.

In the Fukushima region this month, a bear atttacked four people at two factories and in a residential area, before escaping hunters.

AFP

Japanpoliceinvestigationfatalbear attack

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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