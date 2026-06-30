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NEWS

Assault allegations against police on the rise amid a drop in overall complaints

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Serious complaints against the police have seen a 10 percent year-on-year increase, with assault allegations accounting for the vast majority of these severe cases, the Complaints Against Police Office (CAPO) revealed on Tuesday.

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According to the latest figures, overall reportable complaints fell by 7 percent to 799 during the first five months of the year, while the total number of specific allegations dropped by 8 percent to 1,018.

Meanwhile, "neglect of duty" and "misconduct, discourtesy or foul language" remained the top two categories, making up 96 percent of all allegations with 973 cases. 

However, serious complaints jumped 10 percent, with 45 allegations lodged. Notably, "assault" topped the list with 44 allegations, reflecting a 52 percent rise, with the remaining case involving abuse of power.  

The office reported that it received no allegations involving intimidation, theft, or perverting the course of justice during this period.

Kai Tak Sports Park traffic congestion eased

Separately, Ngau Tau Kok Divisional Commander Wu Chi-hang reported noticeably improved traffic flow in the vicinity of the Kai Tak Sports Park.

Noting that 80 to 90 percent of event-goers travel via Sung Wong Toi and Kai Tak MTR stations, he stressed that coordination with the MTR Corporation, bus companies and cross-border coach operators has been enhanced to ensure sufficient services and smooth crowd dispersal. 

To address overcrowding at cross-border checkpoints, Wu said police have worked with the sports park and coach service providers to increase departure frequencies, while also giving early notification to Huanggang Port authorities to boost clearance capacity. 

Regarding the new AI-powered smart traffic system—which aims to analyze real-time road flow and automatically adjust traffic light signaling—Wu revealed that the technology is expected to be rolled out in the fourth quarter of this year.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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