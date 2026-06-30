Thai Airways employee arrested in Australia after heroin found in bags

A Thai airline employee was charged with importing more than a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of heroin into Australia after customs officials found the drug concealed in tote bags, Australian Federal Police said.

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The 26-year-old woman, who national flag carrier Thai Airways THAI.BK said was working as a flight attendant when she arrived at Melbourne Airport on June 25, had 12 tote bags screened by border officers, police said.

• The heroin, found hidden in the lining of the bags, had an estimated street value of A$500,000 ($343,300).

• She faces one count of importing and one count of possession of a marketable quantity of a border controlled drug. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 25 years' imprisonment.

• The woman was remanded in custody on June 26 and is due to appear before Melbourne Magistrates' Court on September 14.

• Thai Airways said in a statement it had strict rules governing the conduct of all employees and "stands ready to fully cooperate with the relevant authorities throughout the process".

• "The AFP remains unwavering in its efforts to target individuals who use their employment or community standing to support drug trafficking," said Australian Federal Police Acting Commander Simone Butcher.

• Australian Border Force Commander Clint Sims said criminal syndicates continued to target trusted insiders, including airline crew, to smuggle illicit substances into Australia.

Reuters