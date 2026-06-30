Thai Airways employee arrested in Australia after heroin found in bags

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Australia considers tougher enforcement of social media ban for teens
26-06-2026 12:59 HKT
Police arrest AV actress Erena So over offshore gambling site promotion
25-06-2026 21:11 HKT
Australia teen social media ban has little impact: research
25-06-2026 10:21 HKT
Australia vows to rein in any H5N1 birdflu after confirming first case
20-06-2026 11:40 HKT
Australia, last continent without H5 bird flu, detects first suspected case
19-06-2026 20:49 HKT
Police mistakenly shoot, kill Australian child in Pakistan
15-06-2026 14:47 HKT
Philippine ex-policeman arrested in notorious drug war killing
09-06-2026 16:42 HKT
Heavy rain expected to hit HK in next few hours, Observatory warns
29-06-2026 04:25 HKT