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Total wealth of China’s wealthy households hits 145 trillion yuan: report

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Cars drive along the road next to skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China, January 5, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Cars drive along the road next to skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China, January 5, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The total wealth of households in China with assets of 6 million yuan (HK$6.93 million) or above has reached 145 trillion yuan, according to the BEA · Hurun Wealth Report 2025.

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Among them, ultra-high-net-worth households with assets exceeding 100 million yuan account for 84 trillion yuan, representing approximately 58 percent of total wealth,  unchanged from the previous year, the report said.

Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong rank as the top three homes to high-net-wealth families, each with more than 200,000 households. 

Hong Kong accounts for about 521,000 affluent households, a decline of 2,400 from last year, including about 180,000 households with investable assets of 6 million yuan or more. 

Besides, the Greater Bay Area is home to approximately 1.228 million affluent households, 501,000 high-net-wealth households, and 28,000 ultra-high-net-worth households.

The report is jointly released by the Bank of East Asia (0023) and the Hurun Research Institute. 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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