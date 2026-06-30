logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Observatory raises weekend wind forecast; tropical cyclone may bring Force 7 winds to high ground on July 4

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(file photo)
(file photo)

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) revised its weekend wind forecast upwards on Tuesday, citing ongoing uncertainty regarding a developing tropical cyclone’s ultimate intensity.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The HKO noted that a subtropical ridge is currently extending across the northeastern South China Sea, while a southerly airstream is already delivering showers to the Guangdong coast. 

Additionally, a broad low-pressure area is generating unsettled weather conditions over the Philippines.

The observatory expects the ridge to bring extreme heat to the southeastern coast of China in the next day or two. Meanwhile, the low-pressure area near the Philippines will gradually develop into a tropical cyclone over the central-southern South China Sea, though its intensity is still uncertain.

If the observatory issues a typhoon signal, it will be the first one this year. The observatory said the tropical cyclone is likely to move toward Hainan Island and the Beibu Gulf later this week. 

That will bring strong winds to the southern China coast, with weather becoming more unstable, including heavy rain, thunderstorms and rough seas. Winds along the Guangdong coast will stay strong through the weekend and into early next week, with occasional showers and thunderstorms.

According to the observatory's latest 9-day weather forecast, Hong Kong will have southeast winds of Force 5 on Saturday, Force 6 offshore and Force 7 on high ground.

Hong Kongweather

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Cars drive along the road next to skyscrapers of the Central Business District (CBD) in Beijing, China, January 5, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Total wealth of China’s wealthy households hits 145 trillion yuan: report
FINANCE
1 hour ago
(file photo)
Wasted education: IT Master turns local food delivery guy, security guard
SOCIAL BUZZ
2 hours ago
HSI closes below 23,000-point mark
FINANCE
3 hours ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hang Seng Index down below 23,000 points by midday close
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Luxshare Precision Industry's headquarter in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, China. LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY
Chinese tech manufacturers rush to list in Hong Kong, seeking nearly $44 billion
FINANCE
9 hours ago
HKEX.
Hong Kong shares open lower, Baidu jumps 5pc
FINANCE
9 hours ago
(file photo)
Physiotherapist loses $5m in ‘pretty assistant’ scam
NEWS
29-06-2026 18:58 HKT
Hong Kong banks' bad loan ratio falls to 1.87pc, ending two-quarter rise
FINANCE
29-06-2026 18:06 HKT
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) is pictured in its office, in Hong Kong, China, June 10, 2025. REUTERS
Three Chinese firms rise on Hong Kong IPO debut
FINANCE
29-06-2026 17:12 HKT
HKEX.
Hong Kong stocks close higher, led by tech and healthcare shares
FINANCE
29-06-2026 16:42 HKT
(File Photo)
Potential record-breaking El Niño threatens Hong Kong with extreme heat and super typhoons
NEWS
29-06-2026 17:37 HKT
VanNess Wu announces surprise remarriage eight years after divorce, mystery bride sparks speculation
ENTERTAINMENT
29-06-2026 18:08 HKT
File Photo
Low-pressure system to bring nine days of rain, strong winds to HK
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.