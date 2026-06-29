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ENTERTAINMENT

VanNess Wu announces surprise remarriage eight years after divorce, mystery bride sparks speculation

ENTERTAINMENT
12 mins ago
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Taiwanese-American singer and actor VanNess Wu (Wu Chien-hao) has announced his remarriage, surprising fans eight years after his divorce from Singapore socialite and heiress Arissa Cheo.

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The 47-year-old singer and former F4 member announced the news in a social media post on Monday (June 29), sharing a photo of himself holding hands with his new wife, with both wearing wedding bands. However, the bride's face was never shown, and Wu did not disclose her identity, fueling speculation online.

In the post, Wu thanked God for blessing him with both the F4 reunion tour and his remarriage in 2026. He also expressed gratitude to fans for their years of support.

VanNess Wu's post
VanNess Wu's post

Wu's remarriage has also renewed public interest in his previous marriage to Cheo. The couple tied the knot in Los Angeles in 2013 after an on-and-off relationship spanning several years. Cheo is the daughter of a prominent Singaporean business family whose fortune stems from the palm oil industry.

VanNess Wu married Arissa Cheo in 2013 and divorced in 2018
VanNess Wu married Arissa Cheo in 2013 and divorced in 2018

The high-profile marriage, however, was far from smooth. About a year after their wedding, the couple reportedly exchanged public jabs on social media and were repeatedly hit by breakup rumors. Wu reportedly sent Cheo two divorce agreements in 2018, and the pair signed the divorce papers in December that year, ending their five-year marriage. Cheo's lawyer later confirmed the divorce in a statement.

The announcement quickly drew widespread attention, with fans flooding the comments section to congratulate Wu and speculate about the identity of his new wife.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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