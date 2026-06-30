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NEWS

Police hunt driver of mainland-plated vehicle after dangerous turn in Central (Video)

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police have launched a search for a driver who executed an illegal and highly dangerous turn through a crowded pedestrian crossing in Central, after dashcam footage of the incident went viral and ignited widespread public outrage.

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The video captures a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) bearing an "FV" license plate—a special cross-border registration issued to mainland vehicles—committing the traffic offense around noon last Tuesday (June 23).

The vehicle was traveling at the junction of Jubilee Street and Des Voeux Road Central when the driver ignored a "No Left Turn" traffic sign and made a sharp left turn directly onto a pedestrian crossing while the green pedestrian light was illuminated.

The crossing was packed with pedestrians, who were forced to halt abruptly and scramble out of the way to avoid being struck by the vehicle.

Prompted by the rapid online spread of the footage, law enforcement authorities proactively initiated an investigation into the incident.

A police spokesperson confirmed that investigators have successfully identified both the vehicle and the identity of the driver involved.

The incident is currently being investigated as a case of "careless driving," and active operations are underway to locate and apprehend the suspect.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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