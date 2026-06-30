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Parents in ‘Save Lily’ case plan to re-enter workforce to prove stability for children

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The couple at the center of the controversial “Save Lily” case have announced plans to re-enter the workforce in a concerted effort to reclaim custody of their children.

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This decision follows moves by Swedish authorities to permanently transfer custody of their daughter, Lily, alongside a recent Hong Kong court ruling that placed their infant son under temporary government care.

Speaking on a radio program on Monday, the parents, Tsang and Kwan, addressed their controversial decision to choose home births for their three children.

Tsang explained that although they had considered hospitals and midwifery clinics during Kwan’s first pregnancy, they ultimately concluded that a home environment was the most suitable setting for childbirth.

Citing his qualifications in first aid and his personal scientific research into Eastern and Western medicine and sterilization procedures, Tsang argued that childbirth is not a disease and does not strictly require the intervention of medical professionals.

However, Kwan noted that her perspective on local healthcare has changed significantly following their son Danny’s recent medical treatment in Hong Kong, adding that she would consider hospital deliveries for future pregnancies depending on the available facilities.

The couple’s eldest daughter, Constance, passed away shortly after birth in Finland in 2019 due to heart and brain complications. Reflecting on the loss, Kwan said that she does not constantly long for her deceased daughter, noting that her religious belief prevented her from weeping excessively.

Instead, she expressed a desire for her daughter to move peacefully onto her next path. The couple added that they reflected on the tragedy and believed Constance’s health issues might have been linked to their own poor physical health at the time.

Addressing public speculation about their spiritual beliefs, which intensified after Tsang initially refused a DNA test for Danny on religious and privacy grounds, the couple clarified that they do not adhere to a single faith.

Kwan said that her worldview integrates Chinese cultural philosophies, including Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism, and noted that her acceptance of Constance’s death aligns with Buddhist concepts of reincarnation.

Tsang, who primarily follows Buddhist philosophy, emphasized that they are not religious fanatics. He maintained that their life choices are guided by practical, scientific methods tailored to their unique circumstances, rather than blind adherence to religious dogma.

Their infant son, Danny, was recently hospitalized with a fever but has since fully recovered and been cleared for discharge.

When questioned about their parental responsibilities amid years of legal and personal turmoil, Tsang insisted they have consistently acted in their children's best interests, prioritizing maximum companionship during their early formative years.

He did not rule out enrolling their children in mainstream schools in the future.

To create a stable environment for their family, Tsand said he is currently taking a lifesaving course to qualify as a lifeguard within the next two months, while Kwan intends to seek child-related work.

Ultimately, the parents expressed hope that establishing a more conventional lifestyle will strengthen their position as they continue their legal battles to regain full custody of their children.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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