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NEWS

Low-pressure system to bring nine days of rain, strong winds to HK

NEWS
5 hours ago
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A broad trough of low pressure is forecast to impact the central and northern South China Sea by midweek, moving toward western Guangdong and Hainan Island, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

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The forecaster said the combination of this low-pressure system and a ridge of high pressure over southeastern China will bring stronger winds and unsettled weather to the Guangdong coast over the weekend.

According to the forecast from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) Ensemble Prediction System cited by the Observatory, the low-pressure system will form on Thursday, drawing closest to Hong Kong on Saturday (Jul 4) and Sunday (Jul 5).

It is expected that there will be nine consecutive days of showers starting Tuesday (June 30), with occasional heavy rain and squally thunderstorms likely on the weekend.

Southeast winds of force 4 to 5 are expected, occasionally reaching force 6 offshore and on high ground, classified as 'strong' on the Beaufort Wind Scale.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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FINANCE
28-06-2026 19:02 HKT
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