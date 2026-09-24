AIRSIDE brings eccentric culinary creations and giant glowing moon to Kai Tak for Mid-Autumn Festival

Kai Tak’s flagship commercial hub AIRSIDE is set to disrupt conventional Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations this year by hosting an offbeat culinary carnival alongside an eye-catching outdoor art installation.

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Scheduled across two consecutive weekends from late September into early October, the development will present a gathering of more than thirty homegrown food purveyors offering over one hundred experimental fusion delicacies designed to challenge traditional holiday palates.

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Reimagining festive dining through playful culinary mashups

Mid-Autumn festivities have long revolved around classic lotus seed mooncakes and sweet glutinous rice dumplings, but AIRSIDE's upcoming carnival aims to steer local tastebuds in an entirely unexpected direction.

Taking over the ground-floor open plaza and the shopping corridors on the third and fourth floors between September 24 and October 4, the festival encourages creative artisans to blend savory staples with conventional dessert formats.

Rather than sticking to time-honored recipes, participating vendors have devised whimsical combinations that blur the line between dinner entrees and confectionery.

Highlights include takoyaki-flavored savory sponge cakes, fiery Mapo tofu served banana-split style, and French butter cookies seasoned with roasted Hunan-style chicken wing spices.

Organizers intend the gathering to offer adventurous foodies a sensory playground that playfully challenges culinary conventions during one of Hong Kong's most traditional holidays.

Homegrown bakeries showcase daring flavor combinations

A diverse lineup of local artisans will headline the carnival, each bringing signature twists to bakery staples and chilled treats.

Circle Bakery will introduce an exclusive lineup of savory cakes, including miniature octopus takoyaki cakes garnished with mentaiko and flying fish roe, as well as cookies baked with dried scallop, salted fish, and spicy chili oil.

Boutique French pastry house Milk Patisserie, helmed by a Le Cordon Bleu graduate, will offer Parisian-style sablés flavored with local salted plums, pork floss, and spicy chicken wing seasonings.

Pastry innovators Cake For You will showcase molecular gastronomic desserts featuring fermented bean curd mille-feuille and ice cream rolls infused with candied peanuts and fresh coriander.

Meanwhile, tart specialist Casabakehk has reinvented classic Hong Kong comfort dining with a savory baked tart inspired by local sweetcorn and diced pork gravy, alongside a dessert variation stuffed with peanut-filled soup dumplings.

Gelato maker Kai’s Gourmet will blur savory and sweet boundaries further by pairing Italian cheese gelato with rich olive oil and cured prosciutto crudo.

Artisan bakers are also contributing inventive savory breads to the market.

Neighborhood favorite Bread Space from Ho Man Tin’s Oi Man Estate will bring rose cream cheese croissants and ciabatta stuffed with coriander cheese and sun-dried tomatoes.

Boutique bakery 33cubread, founded by actress Natalie Tong, will present Japanese-style laminated pastries incorporating salted egg yolk, red bean mochi, and Chinese cured pork sausage with smoked tomato cheese.

Bagel workshop Perseverecake plans to serve experimental dough creations stuffed with spiced Mexican chicken, pickled chili cheddar, and Sichuan mala beef.

Additional unconventional bites throughout the venue include Korean chili paste butter rice cakes, herbal tea gelato, and coriander-topped street pancakes.

Viral South Korean cheesecake brand makes overseas debut

Beyond local market stalls, the shopping complex will host the first international pop-up of Golden Cheese, a celebrated South Korean bakery brand that gained viral fame at Seoul’s Hyundai Department Store.

Beginning September 24 on the second floor, the shop will introduce its signature confection, which blends aged cheese with traditional Korean elements such as mugwort and sweet red bean.

The boutique will feature a live tableside torching presentation, where staff use high-temperature caramelizing irons to melt granulated sugar directly atop each cake, creating a crisp, golden French brûlée crust.

To preserve quality and authenticity, all cheesecakes will be air-flown directly from South Korea in limited daily allocations of one hundred boxes.

Giant glowing moon installation illuminates the outdoor plaza

Complementing the festival’s culinary offerings, AIRSIDE’s ground-floor outdoor plaza will be transformed into an atmospheric evening destination from September 22 through October 11.

Taking center stage is a five-meter-tall spherical lunar installation designed to recreate the detailed crater patterns and subtle textures of the moon's surface.

Surrounded by illuminated jade rabbit sculptures and warm star lights, the glowing centerpiece provides an open-air gathering point for families, couples, and photography enthusiasts seeking festive sights both before and during the holiday period.