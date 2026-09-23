Japanese specialty roasters headline Urban Brew Summit at The Mills

A major autumn coffee festival will land in Tsuen Wan this month as The Mills partners with lifestyle platform BGBMHK to stage the Urban Brew Summit 2026, bringing together 50 top roasters and artisanal food brands from Japan and Hong Kong.

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Scheduled across two consecutive four-day weekends spanning the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day Golden Week—from September 24 to 27 and October 1 to 4—the event features an exclusive showcase of ten celebrated independent Japanese coffee roasters, alongside a complimentary local marketplace celebrating homegrown coffee culture and gastronomy.

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Rare lineup of renowned Japanese roasters

The centerpiece of the festival is the Overseas Coffee Experience Zone, which gathers an unprecedented assembly of artisanal roasting brands hailing from Tokyo, Kyoto, Kanagawa, Matsumoto, Kanazawa, Yamanashi, and the remote island of Iriomote in Okinawa.

Several of the participating brands are making their official Hong Kong debuts, offering local enthusiasts direct access to roasters renowned across Japan’s specialty coffee circuit.

Among the headliners is Dark Arts Coffee Japan, the sole overseas outpost of the subversive London-born coffee label, whose resident roasting team from Hayama in Kanagawa will meet visitors on-site. Kanagawa-based REDPOISON will showcase its proprietary, patented Solid roasting system, designed by former jewelry designer Tomomichi Morifuji to accentuate delicate natural sweetness and remarkable cup clarity.

Tokyo ultra-light roast institution Acid Coffee Tokyo, guided by veteran barista Tsukada, will present its extensive selection of single-origin beans celebrated for their refined balance of acidity and sweetness.

The international roster also highlights coffee etomoiri from Okinawa's remote Iriomote Island, operated by award-winning roasting master Hikaru Mochizuki, as well as Kanazawa roastery Nonstop Coffee Stand, founded by former IT engineer Fumiya Yamamoto to introduce relaxed Melbourne-style light roasts to historic Japanese neighborhoods.

Further contributions include the anaerobic fermentation espresso creations of Matsumoto’s High-Five Coffee Stand, the deep and balanced roast philosophies of Yamanashi brand the;kokubo, the rotational artisan incubator Shinkiro Coffee Group from Tokyo, and brewing demonstrations led personally by Shigeji Nakatsuka, president of pioneering Japanese equipment maker Cafec by Sanyo Sangyo.

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Vibrant free admission marketplace and artisanal treats

Running alongside the ticketed international showcase is a sprawling local marketplace featuring more than 40 Hong Kong specialty coffee shops, micro-roasteries, and dessert makers, open to the general public free of charge on the first floor of Mill 6.

Food lovers can look forward to a dedicated pop-up by acclaimed Lisbon bakery Manteigaria, renowned internationally for its crisp, traditional Portuguese egg custard tarts.

Local beverage artisans will also unveil one-of-a-kind seasonal creations, including an inventive peanut and caramel glutinous rice ball beverage crafted by IF Coffee and tea-infused specialties from Soul Coffee & Matcha. Renowned small-batch roaster Phoenix Coffee Roastery, which originated as a bicycle-based brew stand on Peng Chau before establishing its Kwai Chung workshop, will present single-origin coffees from emerging origins such as Yunnan, Nepal, and the Philippines, complemented by French confectionery from Wave Patisserie.

Official brewing competitions and vintage vinyl culture

In addition to culinary offerings, the summit will serve as the host venue for the official Cafec Hong Kong Brewers Cup 2026 on September 27. The competition will feature live demonstrations and judging in the presence of Cafec president Shigeji Nakatsuka, providing a competitive stage for local baristas and an interactive spectacle for spectators.

Audiences looking to unwind can visit a specialized pop-up curated by Basement X on the ground floor of Mill 6, which combines specialty pour-overs with an extensive selection of over 100 vinyl records available for purchase and playback across jazz, rhythm and blues, and hip-hop genres.

Ticketing and event operations

The general market, culinary stalls, and music experiences across the ground and first floors of Mill 6 are accessible without admission fees from noon until half past eight in the evening throughout both festival weekends.

To provide an intimate, queue-free setting, the Overseas Coffee Experience Zone on the first floor of Mill 4 operates on a dedicated session system with entry capped at 40 participants per time slot.

Standard admission tickets priced at HK$220 include three 80-milliliter pour-over tastings prepared on-site by Japanese baristas along with an official tasting cup.

A limited early-bird gift package priced at HK$350 bundles the tasting session with an exclusive commemorative tote bag containing random merchandise such as 100-gram bags of Japanese specialty beans, Dark Arts Coffee apparel, drip bags, or branded caps. Advance reservations are available through the NF Touch mobile app on a first-come, first-served basis.