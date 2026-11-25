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24-11-2026 00:05 HKT
Last night, the city’s industrial community gathered for the presentation of the prestigious Industrialist of the Year Award and Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong 2026. As Organizing Committee chairman, I was reminded that our industrialists give Hong Kong far more than any balance sheet can show.
Organized by Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong have recognized outstanding industrialists aged 21 to 45 since 1988, while the Industrialist of the Year Award has – since 2002 – honored exemplary industrialists for outstanding contributions to Hong Kong’s industries, economy and community.
Both embody our sector’s spirit of inheritance and innovation. As Judging Panel Chairman Professor Frederick Ma Si-hang observes, industry’s strength rests on “both the technological capabilities of our enterprises and the foresight and leadership of our industrialists.”
Industry’s contribution to output and GDP matters. Yet our awardees show its value reaches further.
Few embody this better than this year’s Industrialist of the Year, the Honorable Andrew Leung Kwan-yuen. After joining his family’s Sun Hing Knitting Factory in 1973, he computerized production, adopted the “Hong Kong design, Mainland manufacturing” model, and moved the business from original equipment manufacturing to its own brands, keeping high value-added work in Hong Kong. This became a benchmark for industrial upgrading in the 1970s–1980s.
His public service extended that vision. As chairman of FHKI from 2003-2004, and of the Hong Kong Productivity Council from 2003-2009, he championed Industry 4.0 and clean production, and founded the Pearl River Delta Council and the annual “Thousand People Banquet,” now the GBA iForum – pioneering GBA collaboration.
In the Legislative Council, he pressed for R&D funding and tax concessions, Create Hong Kong, industrial building revitalization, and loan guarantees sustaining small and medium enterprises through the 2008 financial crisis and the pandemic.
As chairman of the Vocational Training Council from 2006-2011, he advanced vocational and professional education, establishing the Hong Kong Design Institute and spearheading the Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong and the International Culinary Institute.
As president of the Legislative Council from 2016 to 2025, he brought an industrialist’s pragmatism to the council. The seventh-term council of 2022-2025 passed 130 bills, addressing long-standing issues including toll arrangements for the three harbor crossings, the regulation of subdivided flats, and legislation under Article 23 of the Basic Law, thus helping foster a more stable business environment.
This year’s Young Industrialist awardees are carrying the torch. Dee Poon Chu-ying’s Tessellation Group developed ECOHUES™, the world’s first commercial water-free cellulose fiber dyeing technology. Jacky Lam Chi-ho’s OKIA Optical has recycled over five million plastic bottles into eyewear. Martin Tsang Wai-wah’s Halo Energy operates over 1,600 EV charging points in Hong Kong, serving more than 100,000 drivers. Gordon Hong has transformed South Star Metal Products into a one-stop industrial solutions provider.
Together, these awardees demonstrate what industry gives Hong Kong: research turned into products, green solutions, skilled jobs and pathways for young people, and connections that make Hong Kong a “super-connector” and “super value-adder” for the GBA and the world.
As Hong Kong continues to pursues new industrialization, these stories are living examples confirming industry is not just our past, but a driving force for our future.
Congratulations to all awardees – may their journeys inspire young people to build their futures in industry.
FHKI is a statutory body with over 2,000 members in Hong Kong from 33 industry groups set up through a legislative procedure, over 1000 members in the GBA, and over 100 members in ASEAN