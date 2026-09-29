Committed, tireless, resilient: Tung Chee-hwa | High-flier | Jeffrey Lam

Earlier, a senior figure whom I held in the highest respect passed away, leaving me with profound grief. Mr Tung Chee-hwa dedicated his entire life to serving Hong Kong with unwavering commitment. His departure is a great loss to both Hong Kong and our country.
I have always deeply admired Mr Tung. He worked tirelessly and with great dedication. When facing setbacks, he never shifted blame onto others. His breadth of mind and sense of responsibility have been a lifelong inspiration to me. Mr Tung was also a mentor on my political journey. He guided me with patience and wisdom, yet in private he treated me with the warmth of a close friend. I still remember one occasion when we were flying back from Beijing to Hong Kong.
During the flight, he shared many of his thoughts – ranging from the international landscape to the livelihoods of Hong Kong people. Every word reflected his deep concern for the nation and for Hong Kong. Throughout my 21 years of service in the Legislative Council, Mr Tung’s patient guidance has remained etched in my heart.
Mr Tung was the firmest guardian of “One Country, Two Systems.” After the handover, he worked selflessly day and night. He devoted himself fully to the signing of the Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement, laying a solid foundation for Hong Kong’s economic prosperity. When confronted with the Asian financial crisis and the SARS epidemic, he never lost heart. With extraordinary resilience, he led Hong Kong back onto the right track. In international affairs, he leveraged his extensive network to open up new opportunities for Hong Kong. At all times, he placed the interests of the country and Hong Kong above all else, standing firm to safeguard national sovereignty and the prosperity of Hong Kong.
I will forever remember Mr Tung’s refined smile, his unyielding perseverance, his long-term vision in governance, and his profound love for the nation and Hong Kong. May Mr Tung rest in peace.
The Honorable Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung is a non-official member of the Executive Council and chairman of the Vocational Training Council