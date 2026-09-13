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NEWS

Tung Chee-hwa to receive state funeral in HK on Sept 20: sources

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Winona Cheung

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Hong Kong’s first chief executive and former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Tung Chee-hwa will be honored with a state funeral on September 20, according to sources.

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A funeral committee established by the central government is preparing the state-level proceedings, marking the third such funeral in Hong Kong.

Tung’s coffin is expected to be draped with the national flag. A senior CPPCC official is scheduled to attend the public memorial service in Hong Kong and deliver a eulogy. Top state leaders, including Chinese president Xi Jinping, are expected to send floral wreaths to convey their condolences.

Sources said local authorities and central government offices based in Hong Kong have initiated preliminary preparations, including arranging the schedule, venue, ceremonial logistics and security protocols.

Sources added that the Hong Kong Jockey Club is expected to reschedule its Sunday (Sep 20) raceday at Sha Tin to Saturday (Sep 19), due to the upcoming state funeral.

The broadcast schedule for Australian races on the same day will also be adjusted.

In response to Sing Tao Headline, the sister publication of The Standard, the Club said any formal changes to the September 20 race fixtures will be announced in due course.

Prominent industrialist and CPPCC vice chairman Ann Tse-kai died in Hong Kong in 2000 at age 87. Following a central-government request, Ye Xuanping—the then first-ranked CPPCC vice chairman and head of Ann’s funeral committee—traveled to the city to deliver the eulogy, marking the first state funeral in Hong Kong’s history.

Patriotic businessman Henry Fok Ying-tung died in Beijing in 2006 at the age of 84. His remains were flown back to Hong Kong for a public memorial service led by then CPPCC vice chairman Wang Zhongyu before the state funeral.

Tung Chee-hwastate funeralraceday

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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