'An old friend of Singapore': PM Lawrence Wong pays tribute to late Tung Chee-hwa

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has expressed his condolences following the passing of Hong Kong’s first Chief Executive, Tung Chee-hwa, praising him as an "old friend" who laid the groundwork for strong ties between the two Asian financial hubs.

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In a social media post, Wong said he was deeply saddened by Tung's death and reflected on his legacy during a pivotal era for Hong Kong.

"Under his leadership, cooperation between Singapore and Hong Kong deepened, helping to lay the foundations for the close ties we enjoy today," Wong wrote.

Wong noted that Tung led the city through a "defining chapter in its history," steering it through major crises—including the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis and the 2003 SARS outbreak—with resilience and a profound sense of responsibility for the city and its people.

Recalling a personal interaction, the Singaporean prime minister mentioned that he had met Tung during a visit to Hong Kong in 2019.

"My deepest condolences to Mr Tung’s family and to the people of Hong Kong," Wong added.