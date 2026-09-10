CLP mourns Tung Chee-hwa, citing selfless dedication to HK

CLP Group has paid tribute to the passing of Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first Chief Executive, saying the city will long remember his selfless dedication.

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In the statement, the group said Tung had led Hong Kong through a historical period following its

return to the nation with his vision and determination.

Noting that Tung had dedicated his life to serving the country and Hong Kong, they credited him with major contributions to implementing the "one country, two systems" principle, safeguarding Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and promoting the city's long-term development.

It also highlighted Tung's efforts to deepen Hong Kong's development alongside the nation and to cement the city's status as an international financial, shipping and trade hub.

“His vision, leadership and selfless dedication to society will be long remembered,” the Group wrote.

Concluding the statement, it paid its highest respects to Tung and extended its heartfelt condolences to his family.

Tung, who served as Chief Executive from 1997 until stepping down in 2005, died on Tuesday night at the age of 89.