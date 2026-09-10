Tung Chee-hwa expected to receive state funeral attended by top national official

Hong Kong’s first Chief Executive and former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Tung Chee-hwa is expected to receive a state funeral in the city, with his coffin draped in the national flag and national leaders attending the service.

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State funerals held in the Special Administrative Regions have followed a clear historical precedent.

Prominent industrialist and CPPCC vice chairman Ann Tse-kai died in Hong Kong in 2000 at age 87. Following a central-government request, Ye Xuanping—the then first-ranked CPPCC vice chairman and head of Ann’s funeral committee—traveled to the city to deliver the eulogy, marking the first state funeral in Hong Kong’s history.

Patriotic businessman Henry Fok Ying-tung died in Beijing in 2006 at the age of 84. His remains were flown back to Hong Kong for a public memorial service led by then CPPCC vice chairman Wang Zhongyu.

In Macau, former CPPCC vice chairman Ma Man-kei received a state funeral in 2014, attended by Du Qinglin, then secretary of the Secretariat of the Chinese Communist Party and a CPPCC vice chairman.

Tung’s memorial service will mark the third state funeral held in Hong Kong. In line with protocol, his coffin would be draped with the national flag. Wreaths are also expected to be sent by President Xi Jinping and top national leaders to convey condolences.

Current first-ranked vice chairman Shi Taifeng could be appointed to lead Tung’s funeral committee.

As Shi is also a member of the Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party, his attendance would represent a slightly higher level of political protocol than in earlier cases.

Sources said arrangements are still being coordinated, with the HKSAR government and central government agencies in Hong Kong working on the schedule, venue, ceremonial logistics, and security protocols.