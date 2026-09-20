Crowds line North Point streets for final farewell to Tung Chee-hwa

Residents stood in silence in North Point on Sunday morning to bid farewell to the city's first Chief Executive, Tung Chee-hwa, honoring his contributions.

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Tung, who led the city through a series of challenges after the 1997 handover, died on September 8 at the age of 89. He is the third Hongkonger to be given a state funeral.

The funeral began this morning, drawing crowds of residents to the Hong Kong Funeral Home to pay their last respects.

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Among them was resident Cheng, who pointed to Tung's rare dedication to the city, saying he had "given his utmost for the country and Hong Kong."

Addressing Tung’s controversial "85,000 housing policy" for the city’s long-term housing strategy, Cheng said it is hard to judge, as differing views were inevitable.

He revealed that he arrived at around 9am to send Tung off on his final journey, planning to visit the North Point Government Offices condolence point afterward.

Another resident, Chan, called Tung "a man of high moral standing who loved the country and Hong Kong," adding that he deeply respected him.

He further noted that Tung had done his best amid a series of unpredictable events, such as the financial crisis, after taking office.

“Tung was a good man," said resident Cheung, citing his work to implement the "One Country, Two Systems" during his tenure.

Despite watching from afar due to traffic controls, Cheung said catching a final glimpse of Tung was enough.

A resident surnamed Man also praised Tung's approachable character, citing his achievements in tackling economic and livelihood issues such as the Individual Visit Scheme, which he said had a positive impact on Hong Kong society.

Respect from Shanghai

Apart from residents, a Shanghai citizen, Man, came to honor Tung’s vision, especially the building of Cyberport.

As a fintech worker who moved to Hong Kong two years ago, she called Cyberport a far-sighted initiative that contributed greatly to the city's development.

She said she was "deeply saddened" by Tung's passing and hoped future leaders would carry on his spirit.

Given that Tung was born in Shanghai, she explained that many people there were familiar with his story, including his decisive handling of the Asian financial crisis and SARS.

She stated that she had visited the North Point Government Offices condolence point yesterday, adding that mixed emotions rose as she watched the hearse pass this morning.

The Home Affairs Department has set up three public condolence points across the city over the weekend, inviting members of the public to sign condolence books until noon on Sunday.