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MTR mourns passing of city's first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa

NEWS
1 hour ago
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MTR Corporation has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Tung Chee-hwa, the former Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the first Chief Executive of Hong Kong.

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Chairman Jacob Kam Chak-pui praised Tung’s lifelong dedication to national development and to securing Hong Kong’s long-term prosperity and stability. He highlighted Tung’s acute awareness of the role that robust railway and transport infrastructure plays in urban growth.

MTR chief executive Jeny Yeung Mei-chun noted that Tung’s forward-looking vision laid the foundation for an efficient, sustainable public transport system that continues to drive local economic growth and community development.

“He actively promoted a public transport network with railways as its backbone and officiated at the commissioning ceremonies of key railway projects, including the Airport Express and the Tseung Kwan O Line, leveraging railway development to foster the growth of communities along the railway network and the wider economy,” she added.

The Corporation also extended its heartfelt condolences to Tung's family on behalf of all staff.

MTR chairman Jacob Kam Chak-pui (right) and chief executive Jeny Yeung Mei-chun.
MTR chairman Jacob Kam Chak-pui (right) and chief executive Jeny Yeung Mei-chun.
MTRTung Chee-hwa

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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