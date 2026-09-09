Henry Cheng mourns Tung Chee-hwa: A life dedicated to serving the nation and HK

Henry Cheng Kar-shun, chairman of Chow Tai Fook Group, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first Chief Executive, and extended his condolences to Tung's family.

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Cheng said Tung had devoted his life to serving the nation and Hong Kong with utmost dedication, earning widespread respect. As the first Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Tung fully implemented the "one country, two systems" principle during his tenure and actively promoted the development of Hong Kong's commerce and industry as well as social progress, making outstanding contributions.