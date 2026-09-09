logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Henry Cheng mourns Tung Chee-hwa: A life dedicated to serving the nation and HK

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Henry Cheng Kar-shun, chairman of Chow Tai Fook Group, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first Chief Executive, and extended his condolences to Tung's family.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Cheng said Tung had devoted his life to serving the nation and Hong Kong with utmost dedication, earning widespread respect. As the first Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Tung fully implemented the "one country, two systems" principle during his tenure and actively promoted the development of Hong Kong's commerce and industry as well as social progress, making outstanding contributions.

Tung Chee-hwa Henry Cheng mourning

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
MTR mourns passing of city's first Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
2 hours ago
'An old friend of Singapore': PM Lawrence Wong pays tribute to late Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
6 hours ago
Business groups mourn Tung Chee-hwa, praise contributions to Hong Kong economy
NEWS
7 hours ago
Li Ka-shing, Victor Li pay tribute to Tung, citing contribution to ‘one country, two systems’
NEWS
7 hours ago
British Consulate General expresses condolences over death of Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
8 hours ago
HKJC pays tribute to former honorary president Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
9 hours ago
Rosanna Law pays tribute to Tung Chee-hwa, recalls role in launching individual travel scheme
NEWS
9 hours ago
Former CE Donald Tsang pays tribute to Tung Chee-hwa for dedicated leadership and education vision
NEWS
11 hours ago
Xinhua mourns Tung Chee-hwa as ‘close friend of CPC’
NEWS
11 hours ago
Henry Tang mourns passing of former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
15 hours ago
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
20 hours ago
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
NEWS
09-09-2026 00:48 HKT
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.