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NEWS

Tung Chee-hwa's state funeral set for September 19-20

NEWS
58 mins ago
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The funeral committee for Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong's first Chief Executive and former vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has announced details of a high-profile state funeral. Tung passed away on September 8 at the age of 89.

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According to the funeral committee's obituary, Tung's vigil will be held at Fuk Hoi Hall on the first floor of the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point at 3pm on September 19 (Saturday). A public memorial and funeral ceremony will be held at 9am on September 20 (Sunday), with the farewell ceremony at 11am, followed immediately by the funeral procession.

The funeral will follow the state funeral protocols previously accorded to national leaders such as Ann Tse-kai and Henry Fok, with the coffin draped with the national flag.

The funeral committee is headed by Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, head of the United Front Work Department and vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee. Deputy heads include CPPCC Vice Chairman Leung Chun-ying, CPPCC Vice Chairman and Secretary-General Wang Dongfeng, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office Director Xia Baolong, and Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

Committee members include central government representatives in Hong Kong such as Liaison Office Director Zhou Ji, National Security Office Director Dong Jingwei, Foreign Ministry Commissioner Cui Jianchun and PLA Hong Kong Garrison Political Commissar Lai Ruxin.

The funeral is being organised at a higher level than previous state funerals for Hong Kong figures, with the committee led by a Politburo member.

Tung Chee-hwa state funeral Shi Taifeng

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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