Nine horses are set to make their Hong Kong debuts in Class 3 across the final four races, taking this season's tally to 76, the highest at this stage since 2006-07. The previous high by the same calendar date was 50 in 2024-25.

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The record influx has yet to produce a higher win rate, as just two of the 67 Class 3 debutants to have raced this season have scored, a 3 percent return that remains in line with the historical figure of 3.7 percent from 2,901 starters since 2006-07.

John Size has the highest winning strike rate, winning with 12 of his 137 Class 3 debutants (8.8 percent) since 2006-07. He saddles Enthron, while Frankie Lor Fu-chuen has seven winners from 88 Class 3 debutants in his career and sends out Day Day OT and Regeneration.

Mark Newnham has two winners from 39, including So You Imagine last Sunday, while Pierre Ng Pang-chi has two from 55 and saddles Hunter Champion. James Cummings is winless from six but three have placed, while Brett Crawford (0 from 14), Cody Mo Wai-kit (0 from 34) and Me Tsui Yu-sak (0 from 135) are still looking for their first Class 3 debutant winner.

After 578 days away, Glory Elite faces the ultimate test

Glory Elite beat $1.80 favorite Colourful King in Class 2 at his last start and had finished just 3¼ lengths behind My Wish in the latter's Classic Mile victory earlier that season. Injuries have kept him off the track for 578 days.

He had also finished second to Fast Network three starts before that victory, and Jimmy Ting Koon-ho's gelding resumes rated 85, five points below his career high.

Glory Elite makes a long-awaited return to the races. HKJC

But since 2006-07, only one of 30 Hong Kong-based horses returning after at least 540 days between local starts has won first-up. Shibala did it at Sha Tin in December 2010 after 562 days away. Of the 19 returning after 578 days or more, none won and only two placed.

Glory Elite has since received veterinary clearance following tendon and bone injuries and won a 1,200-meter all-weather trial at Sha Tin on November 17 in good order. The trial offers encouragement, but Sunday's straight 1,000-meter Class 2 will reveal much more about how much of his old ability remains.

Light Years Glory gets chance to shine on the dirt

Light Years Glory has already shown he is comfortable on Sha Tin's all-weather track, and that experience should prove valuable when he makes his first appearance on the surface for David Eustace.

The four-year-old finished fourth and twice third in three all-weather starts for former trainer Cody Mo Wai-kit, never beaten more than 1½ lengths. He has yet to win on the surface, but his consistency suggests he is well suited to it.

Light Years Glory wins on debut. HKJC

Eustace has yet to win with any of the 13 horses making their first all-weather appearance for his stable over 1,200 meters. Across all distances, his record stands at two winners from 34 such runners, including six that had previously raced on the surface for another trainer. None of those six won, while seven of his nine all-weather winners had already raced on the surface for him.

But Light Years Glory has already shown he handles the surface and gets a much kinder draw after starting from wide barriers at his last two outings. Barrier two should give him every chance to put that experience to good use on Sunday.