Romantic Warrior was worth 48 points to James McDonald in this year’s World’s Best Jockey standings. Shane Dye explains why Ryan Moore’s success around the world makes him so hard to beat, why America’s riders barely get a look in, and what Sunday’s Jockey Club Mile could mean for the Sydney champion.

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Ryan Moore is about to take the LONGINES World’s Best Jockey award back from James McDonald, and James’s best chance of beating him again is finding another good horse in Hong Kong now that Romantic Warrior has retired.

James has won the award three times, in 2022, 2024 and 2025. It is a points race across the IFHA’s top 100 Group 1 races, and a jockey earns 12 points for a win, six for second and four for third.

Ryan leads James 164 to 162 this year and only two races remain, the Mile Championship and the Japan Cup. James will be at Sha Tin when the first is run and he has no ride in the Japan Cup, where Ryan will be on Minnie Hauk if she makes the trip, so Ryan has it won.

Ryan is so hard to beat because he is number one rider for Coolmore, the best stable in the world, and he goes wherever the big races are. That job gives him first choice of their horses in England, Ireland, France and America, and he even has first choice when he comes to Australia, where James is based. Few riders have won big races in as many countries as Ryan, and the points follow him.

James showed in 2022 that he can win the award from Australia alone, when all nine of his wins came at home and five of them were on Anamoe. Ryan had a big season that year, but only five of his Group 1 wins came in the top 100 Group 1 races, and he scored 96 points.

Since then, Romantic Warrior has given James 12 wins in the top 100 Group 1 races, four of them in 2024 when he beat Ryan by 10 points, 160 to 150. In 2025 Voyage Bubble won him the Hong Kong Mile, Stewards’ Cup and Gold Cup on the way to his third title with 184 points. This season Romantic Warrior won the Hong Kong Cup, Stewards’ Cup, QEII Cup and Champions & Chater Cup, Autumn Glow gave him five wins and a third for 64 points, and Ryan is still going to finish in front.

JAMES MCDONALD, ROMANTIC WARRIOR / G1 QEII Cup // Sha Tin /// 2026 //// Photo by HKJC

I don’t think the format is fair on everyone, because only 16 of the top 100 Group 1 races this year are in the United States, compared to 19 in Australia and 11 in Hong Kong. Flavien Prat and the Ortiz brothers, who plenty of good judges rate the best riders in the world, never get enough chances.

That is why Sunday’s G2 Jockey Club Mile matters to James, even though it isn’t one of the top 100 Group 1 races. He rides Little Paradise for the first time, and the horse has a new trainer in Danny Shum, who won at Royal Ascot with Little Bridge for the same owner. Stable transfers can improve a horse out of sight. I wrote after the Classic Mile that the race was close to the perfect run for him, and he hasn’t matched it since, so this is where we find out where he fits.

Galaxy Patch is in a similar position after coming back better than ever for Brett Crawford. He was ninth and nearly seven lengths off the lead at the 400m in the Celebration Cup, then ran his last 400m in 21.18 seconds, almost half a second faster than the winner Invincible Ibis, and was beaten a neck. He has been kept fresh for this.

Both meet My Wish five pounds better off than they will three weeks later in the G1 LONGINES Hong Kong Mile, because the Champions Mile winner carries a penalty on Sunday. He is also second-up, so his peak should come on International Day. If they can’t beat My Wish this time, I can’t see them turning it around at level weights on December 13.

Nobody should expect another Romantic Warrior, who earned HK$288.7 million, more than any horse in history, and won from 1200m to 2400m. A horse like that comes along once in a lifetime, but a Hong Kong miler who can win two or three Group 1s a season would put James back in the fight against Ryan.

This article first appeared in Idol Horse as "James McDonald needs another Hong Kong star ... Little Paradise?".