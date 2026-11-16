Ricky Yiu has a new star on the rise, but his king isn’t giving up the throne

Ricky Yiu Poon-fai hopes he has found the horse to take over from Voyage Bubble as his stable star, but the trainer says that day has not arrived yet as his Triple Crown hero prepares for the Group 2 Jockey Club Cup (2000m) at Sha Tin on Sunday.



Voyage Bubble finished 11th in the Group 2 Sha Tin Trophy (1600m) last start, beaten 13-1/2 lengths, and has not won since last year’s LONGINES Hong Kong Mile. Yiu will now step the eight-year-old up to 2000m for a race weakened by the absence of Romantic Warrior, who won it in three of the past four years before his retirement in September.

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Yiu believes Voyage Bubble has a “second spring” in him, using the Cantonese expression – dai yee chun – describing a renewed period of success.

“He can get back to the best form of his career,” Yiu said. “And the 2000m race really doesn’t look that strong.”

Yiu’s hopes for the future rest on Jolly Brilliant, who won his third race in a row and second this season in Saturday’s Class 3 Panasonic System Kitchen Handicap (1600m) at Sha Tin. Andrea Atzeni had the four-year-old second-last on the turn before he ran down the leaders to score by a length and a half.

“Today’s not a front-runner’s track. It’s been all backmarkers, so it suited my horse,” Yiu said. “He’s doing really well. Gradually, we’ll step him up in trip to 1800m and 2000m. He has a good turn of foot.

“If his rating makes him eligible, he’s got the potential for the Classic Series.”

Jolly Brilliant completed a hat-trick of wins at Sha Tin on Saturday. Sing Tao.

Jolly Brilliant has three wins from 10 starts and won off a mark of 65 on Saturday. At the same stage of his four-year-old season, Voyage Bubble had won two of six and was rated 74. He was still in Class 3 two weeks before he won the 2023 Hong Kong Classic Mile, and he took the Derby that March.

Yiu picked out both horses himself as yearlings and flew out on Saturday night for this week’s Ready to Run Sale at Karaka in New Zealand.

Saturday’s win will move Jolly Brilliant closer to the top of Class 3 before the 2027 Four-Year-Old Classic Series begins. The Classic Mile is on January 31, the Classic Cup (1800m) on February 28 and the Derby (2000m) on March 21.

Monopolistic, runner-up in the 2026 Queensland Derby and one of six horses from that race now in Hong Kong, finished ninth behind Jolly Brilliant on his local debut.

Voyage Bubble has won six Group 1s and has taken his career earnings to HK$132.16 million, and in 2024-25 he became the first horse in 31 years to sweep the Triple Crown.

The eight-year-old trialed on Sha Tin’s all-weather track on Friday, where he led the 1200m heat under Jimmy Orman and kept on to finish second, half a length behind Champions Mile winner My Wish.

Voyage Bubble has two wins, two seconds and a fifth from five starts over 2000m, and Romantic Warrior won all three of the races he lost. That includes last year’s Jockey Club Cup, when Voyage Bubble led and went down by a length and a half.

Docklands is the only other Group 1 winner among the 10 entries. Harry Eustace’s visitor won the 2025 Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot but has won once in 11 starts since.

Romantic Warrior will be paraded for the crowd on raceday.