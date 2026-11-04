logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD RACING

Breeders' Cup winner heads international challenge for Sha Tin riches

WORLD RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Benvenuto Cellini will be targeting the Hong Kong Vase after pounces late to win the Breeders' Cup Turf, according to trainer Aidan O'Brien. (Idol Horse/Shuhei Okada)
Benvenuto Cellini will be targeting the Hong Kong Vase after pounces late to win the Breeders' Cup Turf, according to trainer Aidan O'Brien. (Idol Horse/Shuhei Okada)

Fresh from his Breeders’ Cup Turf triumph, Benvenuto Cellini heads a powerful overseas challenge for next month’s Hong Kong International Races, which have attracted 142 nominations, including 36 individual Group 1 winners.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old added the US$5 million feature at Keeneland on Saturday to his Irish Derby success, and the Irish trainer wasted little time outlining his plans for the colt.

“That was the plan to come here and go to Hong Kong,” O’Brien said after the victory.

The win was O’Brien’s 28th Group 1 or Grade 1 success of the year, equaling his own world record set in 2017, and he could have a strong team at Sha Tin on December 13.

Breeders’ Cup Turf third Diamond Necklace, four-time Group 1 winner Minnie Hauk and Epsom Derby winner Lambourn are also among his nominations for the Hong Kong Cup and Vase.

The four Group 1 races carry a combined HK$130 million in prize money, and Japan and Australia are well represented among the prospective international visitors.

Japan’s Sprinters Stakes winner Puro Magic is among those nominated to challenge Ka Ying Rising in the HK$28 million Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m).

World’s End, Sound Moryana and Star Anise, who filled the next three placings behind Puro Magic at Nakayama in September, have also been entered for the meeting.

Australia’s Caulfield Cup winner Kingswood is among the contenders for the HK$26 million Hong Kong Vase (2,400m), alongside Giavellotto, who won the race in 2024 before finishing second last year.

The HK$40 million Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) will have a new winner for the first time since 2021 following the retirement of Romantic Warrior, who claimed the race four consecutive times.

British trainer William Haggas has nominated Almaqam, winner of this year’s Tattersalls Gold Cup and runner-up in the Juddmonte International, while Japan’s Masquerade Ball could return after finishing second to Romantic Warrior in April’s QEII Cup.

The HK$36 million Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) has also attracted strong overseas interest, including Japan’s Yasuda Kinen winner Sixpence, French Group 1 winner Erdenali and Royal Ascot winner Docklands.

Hong Kong’s hopes will be led by Ka Ying Rising, who is chasing an unprecedented third Hong Kong Sprint victory after winning the past two editions.

Voyage Bubble is being aimed at the Hong Kong Cup after winning the past two Hong Kong Miles, while My Wish heads the local Mile contenders following his Champions Mile triumph in April.

The nominations represent an impressive pool of international talent, although the final strength of the overseas challenge will depend on which horses accept invitations and make the trip to Sha Tin.

Hong Kong International RacesHKIRHong Kong Jockey ClubHKJCBreeders' CupsimulcastHong Kong horse racingworld racingworld horse racingBenvenuto CelliniAidan O'BrienKeenelandDerbyBreeders' Cup TurfBreeders' Cup winner

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
King Charles's former horse Point of Law wins Melbourne Cup
WORLD RACING
03-11-2026 14:32 HKT
Hollie Doyle will return to Hong Kong for another winter stint until January 31. (HKJC)
Hollie Doyle joins Hong Kong's winter jockey influx
HONG KONG RACING
02-11-2026 15:48 HKT
Britney Wong, center, ends her winless start of the season aboard Happydearhappydeer for trainer Tony Cruz, right.
Britney Wong ends "forever" wait for first winner of season
HONG KONG RACING
28-10-2026 20:47 HKT
Guests with the tournament winner, John Carlin (center) at the presentation ceremony.
Jockey Club Community Golf Programme brings golf to wider HK community
NEWS
25-10-2026 23:16 HKT
Tempted, first left, edges out Ka Ying Rising in The Everest. Credit: Grant Courtney
Tempted ends Ka Ying Rising's winning streak in The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
17-10-2026 14:29 HKT
Rainbow "a great sign" as weather watch begins for Ka Ying Rising's Everest ascent
HONG KONG RACING
15-10-2026 20:08 HKT
Invincible Ibis is unlikely to make the International Races no thanks to the injury, according to trainer Mark Newnham.
Invincible Ibis out with Suspensory Injury
HONG KONG RACING
15-10-2026 19:21 HKT
Douglas Whyte-trained Cheerful Wongchoy, first left, wins under jockey Zac Purton.
Old bond pays off as Whyte's Cheerful Wongchoy leads all the way
HONG KONG RACING
14-10-2026 21:54 HKT
David Hall Brings Up 700 Winners as Fast Start to Season Rolls On
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2026 19:17 HKT
"Fingers Crossed": Yiu Happy With Voyage Bubble as the Eight-Year-Old Prepares to Defy the Odds
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2026 18:42 HKT
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
NEWS
23 hours ago
Arrested venue operator investigated over role in DJ Mao drugging as manhunt continues for 2 suspects
NEWS
23 hours ago
Former esports champion Toyz deported to Hong Kong after serving Taiwan drug sentence
NEWS
03-11-2026 17:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.