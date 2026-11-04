Breeders' Cup winner heads international challenge for Sha Tin riches

Fresh from his Breeders’ Cup Turf triumph, Benvenuto Cellini heads a powerful overseas challenge for next month’s Hong Kong International Races, which have attracted 142 nominations, including 36 individual Group 1 winners.

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Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old added the US$5 million feature at Keeneland on Saturday to his Irish Derby success, and the Irish trainer wasted little time outlining his plans for the colt.

“That was the plan to come here and go to Hong Kong,” O’Brien said after the victory.

The win was O’Brien’s 28th Group 1 or Grade 1 success of the year, equaling his own world record set in 2017, and he could have a strong team at Sha Tin on December 13.

Breeders’ Cup Turf third Diamond Necklace, four-time Group 1 winner Minnie Hauk and Epsom Derby winner Lambourn are also among his nominations for the Hong Kong Cup and Vase.

The four Group 1 races carry a combined HK$130 million in prize money, and Japan and Australia are well represented among the prospective international visitors.

Japan’s Sprinters Stakes winner Puro Magic is among those nominated to challenge Ka Ying Rising in the HK$28 million Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m).

World’s End, Sound Moryana and Star Anise, who filled the next three placings behind Puro Magic at Nakayama in September, have also been entered for the meeting.

Australia’s Caulfield Cup winner Kingswood is among the contenders for the HK$26 million Hong Kong Vase (2,400m), alongside Giavellotto, who won the race in 2024 before finishing second last year.

The HK$40 million Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) will have a new winner for the first time since 2021 following the retirement of Romantic Warrior, who claimed the race four consecutive times.

British trainer William Haggas has nominated Almaqam, winner of this year’s Tattersalls Gold Cup and runner-up in the Juddmonte International, while Japan’s Masquerade Ball could return after finishing second to Romantic Warrior in April’s QEII Cup.

The HK$36 million Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) has also attracted strong overseas interest, including Japan’s Yasuda Kinen winner Sixpence, French Group 1 winner Erdenali and Royal Ascot winner Docklands.

Hong Kong’s hopes will be led by Ka Ying Rising, who is chasing an unprecedented third Hong Kong Sprint victory after winning the past two editions.

Voyage Bubble is being aimed at the Hong Kong Cup after winning the past two Hong Kong Miles, while My Wish heads the local Mile contenders following his Champions Mile triumph in April.

The nominations represent an impressive pool of international talent, although the final strength of the overseas challenge will depend on which horses accept invitations and make the trip to Sha Tin.