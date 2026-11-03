logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD RACING

King Charles's former horse Point of Law wins Melbourne Cup

WORLD RACING
37 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Short-priced favorite Point of Law on Tuesday surged to victory at the A$10 million (US$7.2 million) Melbourne Cup, earning jockey Ethan Brown a debut win in Australia's "race that stops a nation."

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The three-year-old, formerly owned by King Charles, came home ahead of Zahrann and Juja Kibo in the energy-sapping 3,200-meter (two-mile) handicap at Flemington.

All the top three were trained by Ciaron Maher in a phenomenal achievement.

"Don't wake me up. Amazing feeling," said Australian Brown, while praising Maher.

"He's done nothing but support me and backed me and I buggered up plenty of times on his horses and he just had nothing but faith.

"It's been a bumpy road, lot of challenges thrown my way... it's days like this that it all pays off."

It was only the British raider's sixth career start and he had never raced over 3,200m.

He drew a prime middle barrier (nine) and had the bookmakers excited after powering to victory carrying Brown at the lead-up Geelong Cup.

That was his Australian debut after being purchased by Maher from King Charles earlier this year after he placed fourth at Royal Ascot over 2,800m and won the Bahrain Trophy (2,600m) at Newmarket.

"It's been a whirlwind, really, but I'm very proud of all the team," said Maher, who had an unprecedented seven horses in the race.

"To get three horses in the first three spots, I don't even know where the rest finished yet, but very proud."

Maher had tasted victory before -- in 2022 with Mark Zahra in the saddle of Gold Trip.
A cultural institution in Australia, the Melbourne Cup has been run since 1861 and is considered so important it is a public holiday in its host state of Victoria.

Held in front of a bumper crowd, drinking and socialising took priority over racing for many, with the sound of popping champagne corks accompanying the thundering of hooves.

Breaking from barrier 21 on a soft track after overnight rain, another Maher horse, Royal Supremacy, went out hard and by 1,500m was in an eight-length lead in the 23-strong pack.

With 1,000m to go, the lead was 20 lengths, but it began tiring and was slowly reeled in down the home straight with Point of Law surging past with 150m to go.

Brown said he had plenty of belief that his charge could reel in Royal Supremacy, which ultimately finished fifth, and he just "stayed cool, stayed patient."

"And once he got that clear running, his turn of foot was enormous. He's going to be a superstar horse. This horse is something special," he said.

Jamie Melham, who steered Half Yours to a thrilling victory in 2025, becoming only the second woman jockey to do so, could not repeat the feat.

Half Yours took a nasty fall at the Caulfield Cup last month and was unfit to race, with Melham instead on outside chance Future History, which came 16th.

In pre-race drama, 2020 champion jockey Jye McNeil's horse Asterix, trained by Chris Waller, was scratched by stewards for having a prohibited muscle strain medication on both forelegs.

Waller admitted to the "simple mistake" and was fined.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Melbourne CupHong Kong Jockey ClubHKJCsimulcastPoint Of LawEthan BrownZahrannJuja KiboCiaron MaherMelbourne Cup resultssimulcast resultsPoint Of Law wins Melbourne CupKing CharlesKing Charles' former horse

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Hollie Doyle will return to Hong Kong for another winter stint until January 31. (HKJC)
Hollie Doyle joins Hong Kong's winter jockey influx
HONG KONG RACING
23 hours ago
Britney Wong, center, ends her winless start of the season aboard Happydearhappydeer for trainer Tony Cruz, right.
Britney Wong ends "forever" wait for first winner of season
HONG KONG RACING
28-10-2026 20:47 HKT
Guests with the tournament winner, John Carlin (center) at the presentation ceremony.
Jockey Club Community Golf Programme brings golf to wider HK community
NEWS
25-10-2026 23:16 HKT
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales walks with Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi during the State Banquet at Windsor Castle, Windsor, on October 20, 2026, the first day of a three-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by The Sultan of Oman. (Photo by Isabel Infantes / POOL / AFP)
King Charles lauds Omani peace efforts on Sultan's state visit
WORLD
21-10-2026 09:01 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry says he wants to reconcile with family
WORLD
21-10-2026 04:10 HKT
Tempted, first left, edges out Ka Ying Rising in The Everest. Credit: Grant Courtney
Tempted ends Ka Ying Rising's winning streak in The Everest
HONG KONG RACING
17-10-2026 14:29 HKT
Rainbow "a great sign" as weather watch begins for Ka Ying Rising's Everest ascent
HONG KONG RACING
15-10-2026 20:08 HKT
Invincible Ibis is unlikely to make the International Races no thanks to the injury, according to trainer Mark Newnham.
Invincible Ibis out with Suspensory Injury
HONG KONG RACING
15-10-2026 19:21 HKT
Douglas Whyte-trained Cheerful Wongchoy, first left, wins under jockey Zac Purton.
Old bond pays off as Whyte's Cheerful Wongchoy leads all the way
HONG KONG RACING
14-10-2026 21:54 HKT
David Hall Brings Up 700 Winners as Fast Start to Season Rolls On
HONG KONG RACING
11-10-2026 19:17 HKT
Mao Hamasaki recounts suspected drugging, says drink had cloudy residue
ENTERTAINMENT
22 hours ago
ICAC charges two former Johnson Cleaning executives over $75 million bribes
NEWS
02-11-2026 10:48 HKT
Man arrested over suspected drugging of Mao Hamasaki in Tsim Sha Tsui
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.