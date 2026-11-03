King Charles's former horse Point of Law wins Melbourne Cup

Short-priced favorite Point of Law on Tuesday surged to victory at the A$10 million (US$7.2 million) Melbourne Cup, earning jockey Ethan Brown a debut win in Australia's "race that stops a nation."

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The three-year-old, formerly owned by King Charles, came home ahead of Zahrann and Juja Kibo in the energy-sapping 3,200-meter (two-mile) handicap at Flemington.

All the top three were trained by Ciaron Maher in a phenomenal achievement.

"Don't wake me up. Amazing feeling," said Australian Brown, while praising Maher.

"He's done nothing but support me and backed me and I buggered up plenty of times on his horses and he just had nothing but faith.

"It's been a bumpy road, lot of challenges thrown my way... it's days like this that it all pays off."

It was only the British raider's sixth career start and he had never raced over 3,200m.

He drew a prime middle barrier (nine) and had the bookmakers excited after powering to victory carrying Brown at the lead-up Geelong Cup.

That was his Australian debut after being purchased by Maher from King Charles earlier this year after he placed fourth at Royal Ascot over 2,800m and won the Bahrain Trophy (2,600m) at Newmarket.

"It's been a whirlwind, really, but I'm very proud of all the team," said Maher, who had an unprecedented seven horses in the race.

"To get three horses in the first three spots, I don't even know where the rest finished yet, but very proud."

Maher had tasted victory before -- in 2022 with Mark Zahra in the saddle of Gold Trip.

A cultural institution in Australia, the Melbourne Cup has been run since 1861 and is considered so important it is a public holiday in its host state of Victoria.

Held in front of a bumper crowd, drinking and socialising took priority over racing for many, with the sound of popping champagne corks accompanying the thundering of hooves.

Breaking from barrier 21 on a soft track after overnight rain, another Maher horse, Royal Supremacy, went out hard and by 1,500m was in an eight-length lead in the 23-strong pack.

With 1,000m to go, the lead was 20 lengths, but it began tiring and was slowly reeled in down the home straight with Point of Law surging past with 150m to go.

Brown said he had plenty of belief that his charge could reel in Royal Supremacy, which ultimately finished fifth, and he just "stayed cool, stayed patient."

"And once he got that clear running, his turn of foot was enormous. He's going to be a superstar horse. This horse is something special," he said.

Jamie Melham, who steered Half Yours to a thrilling victory in 2025, becoming only the second woman jockey to do so, could not repeat the feat.

Half Yours took a nasty fall at the Caulfield Cup last month and was unfit to race, with Melham instead on outside chance Future History, which came 16th.

In pre-race drama, 2020 champion jockey Jye McNeil's horse Asterix, trained by Chris Waller, was scratched by stewards for having a prohibited muscle strain medication on both forelegs.

Waller admitted to the "simple mistake" and was fined.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE