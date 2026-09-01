RBHK 2026 brings more than 400 food and hospitality brands to Hong Kong

More than 400 food, beverage and hospitality brands from 11 countries and regions have gathered in Hong Kong for a three-day restaurant trade show, as the industry looks to new products, technology and cross-border business opportunities.

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Restaurant, Bar & Café Hong Kong 2026, or RBHK, opened on Tuesday and is expected to draw more than 9,000 industry professionals over its three-day run.

Deputy Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bernard Chan Pak-li said at the opening ceremony that Hong Kong could continue to capitalize on its role as a “super connector” and “super value-adder” between mainland China and international markets.

He said the city’s business networks and distribution channels could help mainland companies expand overseas while also providing international brands with professional services to enter the mainland market.

The fair spans eight sectors, ranging from food and beverages to natural and organic products, coffee and hospitality technology. Among the products making their Asian debut are automated weighing, packaging and labeling equipment, full-blood wagyu beef, tableware and Shimanto chicken from Japan’s Kochi Prefecture.

The show also reflects broader changes taking place across the restaurant and hospitality industry, where operators are increasingly looking at automation, sustainable products and changing consumer expectations alongside traditional sourcing.

Specialty coffee has returned as one of the fair’s dedicated areas, while an Eco-Innovation Hub focuses on products and ideas related to sustainability.

The first day also featured the Best of the Best Masterchef Recommendation Restaurant awards and the Hong Kong Best Bars Awards, recognizing local restaurants and bars. The latter included establishments that have previously appeared on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list.

Beyond food and beverage sourcing, this year’s program extends into questions surrounding technology and demographics.

A retail conference organized with KPMG will examine restaurant and retail operations in the age of artificial intelligence, including how businesses are using technology and collaboration to adapt their operations.

The International Food Safety Association will meanwhile host a session on nutrition and food safety for older consumers, reflecting growing attention to the needs of an aging population.

The exhibition will conclude with Pairing Sensations, a food-and-drink pairing event intended to explore the exchange of culinary influences across Asian cultures.

marco.lam@singtaonewscorp.com

