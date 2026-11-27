Hong Kong shares extended early gains by noon on Friday, led by chipmakers.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index increased 189 points, or 0.85 percent, to 22,413 points by noon.

The half-day market turnover was HK$94.3 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index increased 3.25 percent to 3,528 points at noon.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index went up 0.28 percent to 3,486 points, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index rose 2.16 percent to 10,301 points.