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Hong Kong stocks gain by noon
26-11-2026 12:06 HKT
Hong Kong home prices fall 0.6pc in October, ending two-month climb
26-11-2026 11:38 HKT
Hong Kong shares open higher, Alibaba up 3pc
26-11-2026 10:09 HKT
Nasdaq falls 3pc at the open as AI rout intensifies
25-11-2026 22:38 HKT
HK on track for five-year-high $430b IPO fundraising in 2026: EY
25-11-2026 17:50 HKT
Hang Seng Index closes below 22,000 mark
25-11-2026 16:41 HKT
Alice Huang skipped classes, wore designer labels during HKBU days
26-11-2026 11:08 HKT