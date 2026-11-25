Hong Kong stocks failed to sustain early gains and closed below the 22,000-point mark on Wednesday, led by chipmakers' losses.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 253 points, or 1.14 percent, to 21,966 points, with a full-day turnover of HK$229.9 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index decreased 2.56 percent to 3,378 points.

Chipmakers weighted down the market. Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor (1347) plummeted the most among blue chips, down 17.3 percent, while Semiconductor Manufacturing International Cooperation (0981) fell 7.6 percent.

Notably, CATL (3750) and Lenovo (0992) recorded the second- and third-largest losses among HSI constituents, slipping 12.2 percent and 11.1 percent, respectively.

Tech heavyweights Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) both dropped around 1.2 percent.

Z.AI (2513) and MiniMax (0100) also continued to decline, diving 15 percent and 13.8 percent.

Conversely, JD.com (9618) climbed 3.4 percent at the close, while Li Auto (2015) ended 2.5 percent higher before releasing the latest results.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index went down 2.03 percent to 3,476 points, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index retreated 3.24 percent to 10,086 points.