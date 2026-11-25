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Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq down more than 3 percent as a selloff in AI-linked stocks persisted, while investors assessed new US tariff proposals and a key inflation report.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 548.8 points, or 1.10 percent, at the open to 49,469.86. The S&P 500 fell 140.8 points, or 1.95 percent, at the open to 7,060.33, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 785.1 points, or 3.31 percent, to 22,948.482 at the opening bell.
Reuters