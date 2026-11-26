Hong Kong will continue to consolidate its position as a green finance hub, not only by expanding the scale of financing, but also by ensuring that capital delivers tangible transition outcomes, said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Speaking at a forum on Thursday, Hui said Hong Kong's strength lies not only in capital financing, but also in bringing together market participants and professional services to foster regional collaboration.

The city has approved about HK$460 million in subsidies under its green and sustainable finance grant scheme as of early October, supporting more than HK$1.5 trillion in debt issuance, he said.

The scheme has been expanded to cover transition bonds and loans to encourage companies to gradually decarbonize, he said, urging more enterprises to use the Asian financial hub to raise funds for their green transition.

To support talent development, the city's Pilot Green and Sustainable Finance Capacity Building Support Scheme had approved more than 11,700 applications as of October, distributing over HK$68 million in subsidies across 128 eligible training programs and qualifications for practitioners, professionals and students.

On the regulatory front, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority expanded its sustainable finance taxonomy this year to incorporate transition elements and climate change adaptation objectives, and has conducted a public consultation on further expansion.

Hui said clearer standards would give financial institutions a stronger basis to evaluate projects and channel capital toward activities with substantive environmental benefits.