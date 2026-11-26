Hong Kong's private home prices ended two straight months of gains, while rents extended their pace of record highs.

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The home price index inched down 0.59 percent month-on-month to 319 in October, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.17 percent, data from the Rating and Valuation Department showed on Thursday.

For the first 10 months, the official home price index grew by 6.48 percent.

The prices of small and medium-sized flats fell 0.62 percent from the prior month, while flats above 100 square meters saw their prices decrease 0.31 percent.

Of these, prices of flats under 40 sq m edged down 0.53 percent, while those for homes between 40 and 69.9 sq m dropped 0.7 percent. Flats sized from 70 to 99.9 sq m also recorded a price decline of 0.49 percent.

In contrast, the city's private rental index sustained its 12-month consecutive hike to reach 213.2, up 0.47 percent month-on-month, or 6.65 percent year-on-year, hitting a record high.

For the first 10 months, the rental index jumped 6.3 percent from a year earlier.